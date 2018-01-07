Download App
सीरियल 'बेपनाह' के सेट पर लगी आग, इस कलाकर के साथ हुआ ये तीसरा हादसा

अरविंद , Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 11:06 AM IST
कलर्स चैनल के अपकपिंग शो बेपनाह के सेट पर आग बीती रात आग लग गई। ये हादसा शूटिंग के दौरान हुआ। हादसे के वक्त तकरीबन 150 लोग सेट पर मौजूद थे। दमकल विभाग के जरिए देर रात आग पर काबू पा लिया गया। इस हादसे में किसी के हताहत होने की कोई खबर नहीं है...
