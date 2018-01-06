Download App
Bigg Boss 11: पुनीश का ऑडिशन वीडियो नहीं देखा तो देख लें, ये हैं इनकी असलियत

Updated Sat, 06 Jan 2018 02:49 PM IST
puneesh sharma bigg boss audition video leaked
बिग बॉस में अब बस कुछ ही दिन बचे हैं। ऐसे में घर के एक कंटेस्टेंट पुनीश शर्मा का ऑडिशन वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें उन्होंने साफ-साफ बताया है कि वे बिग बॉस में क्यों आए है। ऑडिशन में पुनीश काफी कांफिडेंट भी लग रहे हैं..
puneesh sharma audition bigg boss 11 bigg boss bigg boss debate salman show पुनीश शर्मा बिग बॉस 11 बिग बॉस ऑडिशन
