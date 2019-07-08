शहर चुनें

भाई के अचानक निधन से सदमे में हैं प्रिंस नरूला, इंटरव्यू में बताई मौत से पहले की एक-एक बात

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 12:42 PM IST
रूपेश नरूला और प्रिंस नरूला
रूपेश नरूला और प्रिंस नरूला - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
हाल ही में रोडीज के गैंग लीडर और बिग बॉस 9 के विनर प्रिंस नरूला के लिए एक बुरी खबर सामने आई थी। दरअसल एक हादसे में प्रिंस के भाई रुपेश की मौत हो गई थी। जिसके चलते प्रिंस तुरंत ही टोरंटो रवाना हो गए थे। ऐसे में अब प्रिंस ने बताया है कि उनके भाई की मौत कैसे हुई थी।
prince narula rupesh tv news in hindi
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
