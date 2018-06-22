शहर चुनें

इस बार यह 10 लोग खुद को साबित करेंगे 'खतरों के खिलाड़ी', एक का नाम जान जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 22 Jun 2018 08:48 PM IST
रोहित शेट्टी
1 of 9
टीवी की मशहूर स्टंट रिएलिटी शो 'खतरों के खिलाड़ी सीजन-9' की शूटिंग जल्द शुरू होने वाली है। इसी को लेकर अब चर्चाएं होने लगी हैं कि इस बार इस शो में कौन-कौन से कंटेस्टेंट आ रहे हैं। हालांकि कुछ दिन पहले इनमें एक के बारे में पता चल चुका है। इस बार एक्ट्रेस अविका गौर इस शो का हिस्सा बनने वाली हैं। उन्होंने यह भी कहा था कि मुझे पहले भी इस शो के ऑफर थे लेकिन शो 'ससुराल सिमर का' और साउथ के कुछ प्रोजेक्टस की वजह से मैं इस शो का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाई थी। लेकिन इस बार मैंने यह मौका जाने नहीं दिया और हां कर दी। 

बता दें कि इस शो में कुल 10 कंटेस्टेंट्स होते हैं एक के बारे में खुलासा हो चुका है लेकिन क्या आपको बाकी 9 के बारे में पता है। आइए आज हम आपको बाकी 9 के बारे में बताते हैं जो इस शो में अपने स्टंट से सबको दंग करने वाले हैं....
 
