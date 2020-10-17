‘हमारी वाली गुड न्यूज’ की शूटिंग पर जूही परमार को मिला खास तोहफा, तस्वीरें देख तो निहाल हो जाएंगे

{"_id":"5f8abfbf8ebc3e9bfe29d863","slug":"juhi-parmar-gets-special-gift-on-shooting-of-hamari-wali-good-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
जूही परमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"5f8abfbf8ebc3e9bfe29d863","slug":"juhi-parmar-gets-special-gift-on-shooting-of-hamari-wali-good-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
जूही परमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"5f8abfbf8ebc3e9bfe29d863","slug":"juhi-parmar-gets-special-gift-on-shooting-of-hamari-wali-good-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बेटी के साथ जूही परमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"5f8abfbf8ebc3e9bfe29d863","slug":"juhi-parmar-gets-special-gift-on-shooting-of-hamari-wali-good-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बेटी के साथ जूही परमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"5f8abfbf8ebc3e9bfe29d863","slug":"juhi-parmar-gets-special-gift-on-shooting-of-hamari-wali-good-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u2018\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u2019 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u0942\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0942\u0939\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0924\u094b \u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बेटी के साथ जूही परमार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई