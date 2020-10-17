शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   Juhi Parmar gets special gift on shooting of Hamari Wali Good News

‘हमारी वाली गुड न्यूज’ की शूटिंग पर जूही परमार को मिला खास तोहफा, तस्वीरें देख तो निहाल हो जाएंगे

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, मुंबई, Updated Sat, 17 Oct 2020 03:40 PM IST
जूही परमार
1 of 5
जूही परमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
अक्तूबर के फेस्टिव महीने में जी टीवी अपने दर्शकों के लिए कार्यक्रमों की बहार लेकर आ रहा है और इसी कड़ी में यह चैनल दिखा रहा है भारतीय समाज में सास-बहू के बदलते रिश्तों का बिल्कुल नया अंदाज। भारतीय टेलीविजन पर अक्सर इस रिश्ते में थोड़ी खींचतान, ऊंच-नीच और कहासुनी दिखाई जाती है, लेकिन अब जी टीवी के नए शो ‘हमारी वाली गुड न्यूज’ में यह रिश्ता विश्वास, उम्मीद और दोस्ती की डोर से बंध जाएगा, जहां दोनों एक दूसरे की खातिर हर जोखिम उठाने को तैयार हैं। असल में इस शो में एक बहू नव्या और उसकी सास रेणुका अपने परिवार को वो बहुप्रतीक्षित गुड न्यूज देने के लिए आपस में अपनी भूमिकाओं की अदला-बदली कर लेती हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
television national
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

कटरीना कैफ
Bollywood

हार के बाद कटरीना ने क्यूट अंदाज में वीडियो किया पोस्ट, लिखा- ‘फिर से खेलने की जरूरत’

17 अक्टूबर 2020

स्मिता पाटिल, राज बब्बर
Bollywood

Smita Patil: न जमाने की सुनी, न सुनी घरवालों की, मोहब्बत की इस बागी ने लिखी अनोखी प्रेम कहानी

17 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
अमिताभ बच्चन, कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन से लेकर कंगना रणौत तक, नवरात्रि पर सितारों ने सभी को दी शुभकामनाएं

17 अक्टूबर 2020

बिग बॉस 14
Television

BB14: घर के काम को लेकर सिद्धार्थ से भिड़ीं रुबीना, सब्जी काटने से शुरू हुआ विवाद

17 अक्टूबर 2020

अत्यंत कल्याणकारी एवं फलदायी माँ विंध्यवासिनी धाम में नवरात्रि के दौरान दुर्गा सहस्रनाम पाठ ! आज ही बुक करें
Navratri Special

अत्यंत कल्याणकारी एवं फलदायी माँ विंध्यवासिनी धाम में नवरात्रि के दौरान दुर्गा सहस्रनाम पाठ ! आज ही बुक करें
राहुल रॉय
Bollywood

राहुल रॉय की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, गैर जमानती वारंट जारी कराने की तैयारी, जानें पूरा मामला

17 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

माधुरी दीक्षित, डॉ. श्रीराम नेने
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित की शादी को हुए 21 साल पूरे, अभिनेत्री ने पति को इस अंदाज में दी बधाई

17 अक्टूबर 2020

स्मिता पाटिल
Bollywood

अपनी मुस्कुराहट से सभी का दिल जीतने वालीं स्मिता पाटिल की ये हैं UNSEEN तस्वीरें, 31 की उम्र में ही दुनिया को कहा था अलविदा

17 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
Tikitaka movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
जैस्मीन भसीन
Television

Bigg Boss 14: जैस्मीन भसीन का बॉडीगार्ड बोलने वालों को अली गोनी ने दिया करारा जवाब, कही ये बात

17 अक्टूबर 2020

Ddlj, Uday Chopra
Bollywood

उदय को मिला था डीडीएलजे में ये खास काम, दूरदर्शन से इस तरह बना खास रिश्ता

17 अक्टूबर 2020

अत्यंत कल्याणकारी एवं फलदायी माँ विंध्यवासिनी धाम में नवरात्रि के दौरान दुर्गा सहस्रनाम पाठ ! आज ही बुक करें
Navratri Special

अत्यंत कल्याणकारी एवं फलदायी माँ विंध्यवासिनी धाम में नवरात्रि के दौरान दुर्गा सहस्रनाम पाठ ! आज ही बुक करें
नवरात्रि पर गाने
Bollywood

Navratri 2020: 'चलो बुलावा आया है' से लेकर 'जय मां दुर्गा' तक, नवरात्रि पर सुनें ये 10 गानें

17 अक्टूबर 2020

बाबिल खान, इरफान खान
Bollywood

जब भीड़ की वजह से इरफान के लिए शूटिंग करना हो रहा था मुश्किल, बेटे बाबिल ने ऐसे निकाला रास्ता

17 अक्टूबर 2020

सूर्यवंशम
Bollywood

आईपीएल के बीच टॉप 5 में रही ‘सूर्यवंशम’, टीवी पर देखी गई फिल्मों में पाया ये स्थान

17 अक्टूबर 2020

सारा गुरपाल
Television

BB14: सारा ने कहा, 'मेरे साथ हुआ अन्याय', सीनियर्स के फैसले पर बोली ये बड़ी बात

17 अक्टूबर 2020

तमन्ना भाटिया
Bollywood

कोरोना को मात देने के बाद वर्कआउट करती नजर आईं तमन्ना भाटिया, वीडियो हो रहा वायरल

17 अक्टूबर 2020

कादर खान और अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ को 'अमित जी' न कहने की मिली सजा, कादर खान को फिल्म से कर दिया था बाहर

17 अक्टूबर 2020

संजय कपूर, माधुरी दीक्षित
Bollywood

माधुरी के साथ हिट देकर स्टार बन गए थे संजय कपूर, लेकिन नहीं चल पाया इंडस्ट्री में सिक्का

17 अक्टूबर 2020

Soumya Seth
Television

पहले ही सीरियल से मशहूर हो गई थीं सौम्या सेठ, कुछ ही सालों में कह दिया इंडस्ट्री को अलविदा

17 अक्टूबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और सचिन जोशी
Bollywood

सुशांत केस में हुई गिरफ्तारी और सचिन जोशी पर केस दर्ज, पांच खबरें

17 अक्टूबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और नीरज कुमार सिंह बबलू
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के चचेर भाई को आया हार्ट अटैक, पटना से दिल्ली रेफर किए गए

17 अक्टूबर 2020

अनुपम खेर
Bollywood

'कुछ कुछ होता है' के 22 साल पूरे होने पर अनुपम खेर को भूले मेकर्स, अभिनेता ने कसा तंज

17 अक्टूबर 2020

अनिल कपूर
Bollywood

बिना सर्जरी के अनिल कपूर ने इस गंभीर समस्या को दी मात, 10 साल से थे परेशान

17 अक्टूबर 2020

जूही परमार
जूही परमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
जूही परमार
जूही परमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
बेटी के साथ जूही परमार
बेटी के साथ जूही परमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
बेटी के साथ जूही परमार
बेटी के साथ जूही परमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
बेटी के साथ जूही परमार
बेटी के साथ जूही परमार - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X