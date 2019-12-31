शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Television ›   bigg boss 13 sidharth shukla dance together in one frame

अरहान के बेघर होने के बाद हुई न्यू ईयर पार्टी, रश्मि और सिद्धार्थ साथ में डांस करते आए नजर

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 31 Dec 2019 04:19 PM IST
bigg boss
1 of 5
bigg boss - फोटो : social mediA
बिग बॉस सीजन 13 का हर दिन बेहद दिलचस्प होता जा रहा है । इस बार शो से अरहान खान घर से बेघर हो गए। अरहान की घर में वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री हुई थी। तब वो दो हफ्ते बाद ही वोट आउट हो गए थे। इसके बाद फिर अरहान को घर में लाया गया। अब 3 हफ्तों बाद उनकी फिर से घर वापसी हो गई । अरहान का पूरा खेल रश्मि के आस-पास घूमता था। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
नव वर्ष पर कराएं शिरडी सांई बाबा का पूजन, पूरा साल रहेगा खुशियों भरा
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
sidharth shukla rashami desai bigg boss
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Arhaan Khan and Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: बाहर आते ही अरहान ने सिद्धार्थ की खोली पोल, बोले- 'तूने तो अपनी मां...'

31 दिसंबर 2019

Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम ने पहनी पारस की जैकेट तो बोलीं गर्लफ्रेंड- मैं तुम पर फिर से गर्व करती हूं

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
arhaan khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: देर रात अरहान खान हुए घर से बाहर, दूसरी बार की थी एंट्री

31 दिसंबर 2019

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh
Television

फिर विवादों में 'द कपिल शर्मा शो', लोगों ने की भारती को शो से हटाए जाने की मांग

31 दिसंबर 2019

मिया खलीफा, रहमान मलिक
Bollywood

एडल्ट स्टार्स की तस्वीर साझा कर ट्रोल हुए पाकिस्तानी पूर्व गृहमंत्री, यूजर्स बोले 'आ गया लपेटे में'

31 दिसंबर 2019

सोनाली बेंद्रे
Bollywood

कभी बॉलीवुड पर राज करती थीं बॉलीवुड की ये अभिनेत्री, इस वजह से होना पड़ा फिल्मों से दूर

31 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

vidya balan
Bollywood

विद्या बालन को साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में मनहूस समझते थे लोग, आमिर खान की वजह से दुखा था दिल

31 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ की खरी खोटी सुन फूट-फूटकर रोने लगीं शहनाज, वजह बने पारस

31 दिसंबर 2019

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
Niine (Advertorial)

पीरियड्स के दौरान पैड के इस्तेमाल करने को लेकर ‘रन फॉर नाईन’ कार्यक्रम का आयोजन
विज्ञापन
Sooryavanshi
Bollywood

'सूर्यवंशी' में इस खास किरदार में नजर आएंगी कटरीना कैफ, रोहित शेट्टी ने किया खुलासा

31 दिसंबर 2019

जमशेद, हामिद हारुन
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी फिल्मकार जमशेद महमूद बोले- मेरे साथ डॉन के सीईओ ने रेप किया था

31 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss
Television

Bigg Boss 13: पारस की गर्लफ्रेंड ने कहा था- उसे जूते से मारूंगी, अब उनके लिए खरीदे 70 हजार के जूते

31 दिसंबर 2019

virat, anushka
Bollywood

स्विटजरलैंड में वरुण धवन से मिले अनुष्का-विराट, इस सेलिब्रिटी ने किया कमेंट- 'दिल्ली ही आ जाते'

31 दिसंबर 2019

neha pendse
Bollywood

बिग बॉस की ये एक्स कंटेस्टेंट करने जा रहीं शादी, प्रीवेडिंग सेरेमनी की तस्वीरें आईं सामने

31 दिसंबर 2019

शोभिता धुलिपाला, अर्जुन माथुर और शेफाली शाह
Bollywood

Year Ender 2019: इस साल के वो कलाकार जो पर्दे पर आए और सबके दिलों पर छा गए

31 दिसंबर 2019

kader khan
Bollywood

कादर खान ने बेटे को बॉलीवुड में लॉन्च करने से कर दिया था मना, ये काम कर पिता का नाम कर रहे रोशन

31 दिसंबर 2019

कादर खान
Bollywood

अंतिम दिनों में ऐसी हो गई थी कादर खान की हालत, ये थे उनके आखिरी शब्द

31 दिसंबर 2019

अथिया शेट्टी, केएल राहुल
Bollywood

बेटी के लिए सुनील शेट्टी को भी पसंद केएल राहुल, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट कर दी रजामंदी!

31 दिसंबर 2019

mrunal thakur
Bollywood

घोस्ट स्टोरीज की हीरोइन बोलीं, 'किसी के साथ बुरा करने वाले का ये होता है अंजाम'

31 दिसंबर 2019

bollywood movies
Bollywood

नए साल में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर मचेगा घमासान, जनवरी में ये 11 बड़ी फिल्में हो रहीं रिलीज

31 दिसंबर 2019

kader khan
Bollywood

कादर खान के 10 यादगार किरदार, इन फिल्मों को कर बने अदाकारी के सुपरस्टार

31 दिसंबर 2019

Kader Khan,Kushal Punjabi
Bollywood

कादर खान की पुण्यतिथि और कुशल पंजाबी की शोक सभा में पहुंचीं पत्नी सहित ये हैं आज की पांच बड़ी खबरें

31 दिसंबर 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: दीपिका ने की पंगा के ट्रेलर की तारीफ, द्रौपदी में ऋतिक के रोल पर कही ये बात

31 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss
bigg boss - फोटो : social mediA
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13 - फोटो : voot
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13 - फोटो : voot
bigg boss 13
bigg boss 13 - फोटो : voot
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13 - फोटो : Twitter
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

इस देश में मन रहा है सबसे पहले न्यू ईयर

भारत में 31 दिसंबर की रात 12 बजे नए साल का जश्न धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। लेकिन क्या आपको पता है कि भारत से पहले कई देश नए साल का जश्न मना लेंगे और वहां नया साल (Happy New Year 2020) लग जाएगा।

31 दिसंबर 2019

ओबामा 1:28

भारतीय संगीतकार प्रतीक कुहड़ का गाना बना बराक ओबामा का पसंदीदा, ट्वीट पर किया साझा

31 दिसंबर 2019

नया साल 2020 5:25

नए साल को बनाना है बेहतर तो अपनाइए इन बड़े लोगों की ये बड़ी सीख

31 दिसंबर 2019

business news including Sabka Vishwas Yojna closing from 1 January 2020 3:38

एक जनवरी 2020 से बंद हो रही है ये सरकारी योजना, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

31 दिसंबर 2019

ज उठें चित्त में प्यार की खुशनुमा घंटियां...ओम निश्चल 2:50

बज उठें चित्त में प्यार की खुशनुमा घंटियां...ओम निश्चल

31 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited