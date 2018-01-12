बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a58b2524f1c1bf1408b4679","slug":"bigg-boss-11-rocky-jaiswal-speaks-up-on-hina-khan-calling-shilpa-shinde-a-call-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 11: \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
बिग बॉस 11: शिल्पा को बोला कॉल गर्ल, गर्माया माहोल तो हिना के बचाव में कूदा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 12 Jan 2018 07:00 PM IST
बिग बॉस में हिना खान का नाम आए दिन नए-नए विवादों के साथ जुड़ता चला जा रहा है। हाल ही में उनका बिग बॉस के घर से एक अनसीन वीडियो वायरल हो रहा था, जिसे लेकर कहा जा रहा था कि उन्होंने शिल्पा शिंदे की तुलना एक कॉल गर्ल से की हैं। हालांकि इस वीडियो में कॉल गर्ल बोलने पर आवाज म्यूट थी। अब इसी वीडियो को लेकर हिना को सोशल मीडिया पर काफी ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a58b2524f1c1bf1408b4679","slug":"bigg-boss-11-rocky-jaiswal-speaks-up-on-hina-khan-calling-shilpa-shinde-a-call-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 11: \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a58b2524f1c1bf1408b4679","slug":"bigg-boss-11-rocky-jaiswal-speaks-up-on-hina-khan-calling-shilpa-shinde-a-call-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 11: \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a58b2524f1c1bf1408b4679","slug":"bigg-boss-11-rocky-jaiswal-speaks-up-on-hina-khan-calling-shilpa-shinde-a-call-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 11: \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a58b2524f1c1bf1408b4679","slug":"bigg-boss-11-rocky-jaiswal-speaks-up-on-hina-khan-calling-shilpa-shinde-a-call-girl","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0917 \u092c\u0949\u0938 11: \u0936\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932, \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0942\u0926\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 ","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.