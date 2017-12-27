बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Bigg Boss 11: बंदगी कुछ ऐसा बोल पड़ी, आकाश की मां को देना पड़ा करारा जवाब
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 02:48 PM IST
बिग बॉस को आखिरी पड़ाव पर और ज्यादा मजेदार बनाने के लिए शो में बचे सभी कंटेस्टेंट के घरवालों को एक बार फिर बुलाया गया। कुछ कंटेस्टेंट खुश हुए तो कुछ की आंखे अपने घरवालों को देखकर एक बार फिर नम हो गई। लेकिन इस बीच आकाश की मां बंदगी कालरा पर भड़क उठीं।
