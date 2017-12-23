Download App
आपका शहर Close

Bigg Boss 11: सुपरहिट सॉन्ग 'बेबी डॉल' में था ये कंटेस्टेंट, इस हफ्ते हो जाएगा बेघर

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-written by: अरविंद

Updated Sat, 23 Dec 2017 02:46 PM IST
akash dadlani was a part of song baby doll in bigg boss

बिग बॉस 11 में जेल में बंद तीन कंटेस्टेंट अर्शी, विकास और आकाश के बीच हुई बातचीत से बड़ा खुलासा सामने आया है। पहले बता दें कि तीनों को टास्क में खराब परफोर्म करने के चलते कालकोठरी की सजा दी गई है। हालांकि आकाश और विकास में जबरदस्त हाथापाई हुई जिसके बाद बिग बॉस ने दोनों को तगड़ी फटकार लगाई। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

akash dadlani bigg boss baby doll bigg boss 11 More ...

आज का मुद्दा

गुजरात में राहुल गांधी बोले- अगले चुनाव में जीतेंगे 135 सीट, बीजेपी हारेगी

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses party workers in Ahmedabad after gujarat election

Most Viewed

Bigg Boss 11: लव ने दी इस कंटेस्टेंट को धमकी, बोले- 'इतने टुकड़े करूंगा जुड़ नहीं पाएगा'

Luv tyagi threatened to akash dadlani in jail of bigg boss 11
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss ने दी ये दिल दहला देने वाली चुनौती, डरकर एक हुए सभी कंटेस्टेंट

bigg boss threatened to all contestants of the house
  • शनिवार, 23 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

अर्शी के पापा को मिला अलमारी से कंडोम, शर्मिंदगी के कारण उठाया था ये कदम

Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s father found condom packets in her wardrobe
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

Bigg Boss 11: अभी से जान लें, इन दो कंटेस्टेंट में एक होगा OUT, अब तक कौन किस नंबर पर

know here who will evicted in this weekend from bigg boss house
  • गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11: हितेन को Out करवाने के बाद टॉप 3 लिस्ट से बाहर हुए विकास, प्रियांक न्यू एंट्री

vikas gupta out from top 3 contestant in the latest ranking
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Bigg Boss 11 से Out हुए हितेन का ताजा फोटो वायरल, वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री पर बड़ा खुलासा

hiten tejwani and gauri pradhan new photo goes viral after nomination
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!