Bigg Boss 11: सुपरहिट सॉन्ग 'बेबी डॉल' में था ये कंटेस्टेंट, इस हफ्ते हो जाएगा बेघर
बिग बॉस 11 में जेल में बंद तीन कंटेस्टेंट अर्शी, विकास और आकाश के बीच हुई बातचीत से बड़ा खुलासा सामने आया है। पहले बता दें कि तीनों को टास्क में खराब परफोर्म करने के चलते कालकोठरी की सजा दी गई है। हालांकि आकाश और विकास में जबरदस्त हाथापाई हुई जिसके बाद बिग बॉस ने दोनों को तगड़ी फटकार लगाई।
