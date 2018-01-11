Download App
Bigg Boss 11: घर से आउट होने पर आकाश को लगा सदमा, बाहर आते ही दे दिया ये बड़ा बयान

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 12:06 PM IST
बिग बॉस 11 के आखिरी हफ्ते में एक और कंटेस्टेंट बाहर हो गया। ये हैं आकाश डडलानी। सबसे कम वोट मिलने के चलते बिग बॉस ने अर्शी के साथ आकाश को बाहर भेज दिया। रैपर आकाश बीच में ही बेघर होने की वजह से काफी दुखी थे।
