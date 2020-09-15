शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Reviews ›   joroo ka ghulam this day that year series pankaj shukla 15 September bioscope rajesh Khanna nandna

बाइस्कोप: सोनाक्षी की मम्मी लाईं इस कहानी में असली ट्विस्ट, पढ़िए ‘जोरू का गुलाम’ की दिलचस्प मेकिंग

पंकज शुक्ल, मुंबई, Updated Tue, 15 Sep 2020 03:49 PM IST
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम
1 of 7
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
सिर्फ तीन साल में 15 बैक टू बैक हिट फिल्में देने वाले सुपरस्टार राजेश खन्ना ने एक रिकॉर्ड अपने करियर की सेकेंड इनिंग्स में साल 1985 में भी बनाया। इस साल राजेश खन्ना की अकेले एक साल में 13 फिल्में रिलीज हुईं। राजेश खन्ना की इससे पहले साल 1971 और 1972 में 10-10 फिल्में रिलीज हुई थीं। उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरूआत में ही जो कामयाबी पाई उसने उनका करियर आगे भी दो दशकों तक संभाले रखा। यूं तो राजेश खन्ना ने हिंदी सिनेमा में श्रीदेवी और जया प्रदा के आगमन के बाद तमाम फिल्मों में फूहड़ कॉमेडी की है, लेकिन उनके करियर के स्वर्णिम दौर की फिल्में अगर याद की जाएं तो उनमें ऋषिकेश मुखर्जी की फिल्म ‘बावर्ची’ और ए भीमसिंह निर्देशित फिल्म ‘जोरू का गुलाम’ का नाम सबसे पहले आता है।

पढ़ें: बाइस्कोप: ‘चांदनी’ ने बदल दी यश चोपड़ा, ऋषि कपूर और विनोद खन्ना की किस्मत, पढ़िए 10 दिलचस्प किस्से
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IBPS Clerk 2020: हाथ से न जाने दें सरकारी बैंकों में नौकरी का मौका
Click Here
विज्ञापन
bioscope joroo ka ghulam rajesh khanna nanda om prakash jayshree t बाइस्कोप जोरू का गुलाम राजेश खन्ना नंदा ओम प्रकाश जयश्री टी
सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

अनुष्का शर्मा, करीना कपूर
Bollywood

बिंदास अंदाज में बेबी बंप फ्लॉन्ट करती दिखीं ये अभिनेत्रियां, समीरा रेड्डी ने तो कराया था अंडरवॉटर फोटोशूट

15 सितंबर 2020

श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति, विशाल कीर्ति, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत के जीजा विशाल कीर्ति ने किया भावुक पोस्ट, लिखा- 'भाई को खोने पर मुस्कुराने की अनुमति है'

15 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie Review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
कंगना रनौत
Bollywood

इस अभिनेता से भिड़ीं कंगना रणौत, कहा- 'बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री करण जौहर या उनके पिता ने नहीं बनाई'

15 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

कंगना रणौत ने बीएमसी से मांगा दो करोड़ का मुआवजा, गैर कानूनी कंस्ट्रक्शन बताकर की थी तोड़फोड़

15 सितंबर 2020

पुत्र नहीं तो पुत्र वधु कराएं सर्वपितृ अमावस्या की पूजा, दूर हो जातें है समस्त दुःख
Shradh Puja

पुत्र नहीं तो पुत्र वधु कराएं सर्वपितृ अमावस्या की पूजा, दूर हो जातें है समस्त दुःख
रवि किशन, जया बच्चन
Bollywood

जया बच्चन के पलटवार पर रवि किशन ने दी प्रतिक्रिया, कहा- 'मुझे उम्मीद थी कि...'

15 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

अर्शी खान
Television

'बिग बॉस' की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट लाइव डिबेट में नहीं बता पाईं 'पीओके' का फुलफॉर्म, यूजर्स ने सुनाई खूब खरी खोटी

15 सितंबर 2020

कंगना रनौत, जया बच्चन
Bollywood

जया के ड्रग्स और बॉलीवुड के बयान पर कंगना का जवाब, कहा- 'अभिषेक फांसी लगा लेते तब...'

15 सितंबर 2020

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
movie Review

Forbidden Love Review: दबे छिपे प्यार से परदा हटाती दो कहानियां, पूजा कुमार और पत्रलेखा ने जीते दिल
विज्ञापन
सेवेंथ सेंस की टीम के साथ आर माधवन
Bollywood

माधवन अपने परिवार संग पहुंचे दुबई, 'सेवेंथ सेंस' की शूटिंग से पहले शुरू किया अनिवार्य एकांतवास

15 सितंबर 2020

इस हफ्ते ओटीटी पर रिलीज होने वाली फिल्में
Web Series

ये है इस हफ्ते का आपका एंटरटेनमेंट डोज, इस फिल्म के लिए ब्लॉक करें अपना कैलेंडर

15 सितंबर 2020

पुत्र नहीं तो पुत्र वधु कराएं सर्वपितृ अमावस्या की पूजा, दूर हो जातें है समस्त दुःख
Shradh Puja

पुत्र नहीं तो पुत्र वधु कराएं सर्वपितृ अमावस्या की पूजा, दूर हो जातें है समस्त दुःख
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत के फार्महाउस पर एनसीबी की छापेमारी, हुक्का, दवाइयां और नशे से जुड़ी अन्य चीजें बरामद

15 सितंबर 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ, कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

योगी आदित्यनाथ के इस फैसले का कंगना रणौत ने किया समर्थन, अपने पूर्वजों का संबंध शिवाजी महाराज से बताया

15 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, आर माधवन, तापसी पन्नू
Bollywood

माधवन के दिखाए रास्ते पर चल निकले सिनेमा के ये 10 बड़े सितारे, इंजीनियरिंग के बाद बने कमाल के कलाकार

15 सितंबर 2020

रणबीर कपूर
Bollywood

रणवीर के बाद अब रणबीर कपूर ने भी किनारे किया कोरोना का डर, पहुंच गए इस फिल्म की शूटिंग करने

15 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, सारा अली खान
Bollywood

सुशांत और सारा का UNSEEN वीडियो वायरल, फार्महाउस पर स्मोकिंग करते दिखे दोनों

15 सितंबर 2020

राम्या कृष्णन
Bollywood

14 साल की उम्र में राम्या कृष्णन ने किया डेब्यू, ऐसे मिला था 'शिवगामी' का रोल

15 सितंबर 2020

सारा अली खान, रकुल प्रीत सिंह और उमर खालिद
Bollywood

सारा-रकुल को समन भेजने की तैयारी में एजेंसी और उमर खालिद की गिरफ्तारी से नाराज सितारे, पांच खबरें

15 सितंबर 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

ड्रग्स के लिए मां के फोन का इस्तेमाल करती थीं रिया चक्रवर्ती, एनसीबी ने रिकवर किया डेटा

15 सितंबर 2020

उमर खालिद
Bollywood

उमर खालिद की गिरफ्तारी से नाराज सितारे, स्वरा भास्कर और प्रकाश राज सहित इन स्टार्स का फूटा गुस्सा

15 सितंबर 2020

सलमान खान
Bollywood

काला हिरण शिकार मामले में सलमान खान की बढ़ी मुश्किल, इस बात से कोर्ट है नाराज

15 सितंबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन, अक्षय कुमार, कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

हिंदी दिवस पर अमिताभ और अक्षय ने जताया आभार, कंगना रणौत ने लिया अंग्रेजी से पंगा

15 सितंबर 2020

शौविक चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

शौविक का ड्रग पेडलर दोस्त एनसीबी के हत्थे चढ़ा, बॉलीवुड के बारे में कर सकता है बड़े खुलासे

15 सितंबर 2020

फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम
फिल्म- जोरू का गुलाम - फोटो : अमर उजाला आर्काइव, मुंबई
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited