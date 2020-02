हॉलीवुड एक्टर ऑरसन बीन को सड़क पार करते समय कार ने मारी टक्कर, 91 साल की उम्र में निधन

Orson Bean was an incredibly talented and versatile actor who brought light and joy to our set every single day. He was kind and sweet and very very funny. I’m so saddened by his loss. He was a precious person. My love and prayers to Alley and his entire family. #drquinnmedicinewoman #orsonbean #drquinn

A post shared by Heidi Kozak Haddad (@heidikozakhaddad) on Feb 8, 2020 at 11:38pm PST