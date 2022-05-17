शहर चुनें

Cannes 2022 Live: कान में पहुंचे अनुराग ठाकुर, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में दिखीं दीपिका, यहां पढ़ें हर अपडेट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला Published by: मेघा चौधरी Updated Tue, 17 May 2022 08:20 PM IST

सार

कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में इस साल भारत पहली बार कंट्री ऑफ ऑनर के रूप में हिस्सा ले रहा है। 17 मई से 28 मई तक होने वाले इस फेस्टिवल में बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण भी जूरी का हिस्सा हैं। 
अनुराग ठाकुर, दीपिका पादुकोण
अनुराग ठाकुर, दीपिका पादुकोण - फोटो : ANI, Instagram
विस्तार

75वां कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल का आज यानी मंगलवार से आगाज हो चुका है। भारत के लिहाज के इस साल कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल काफी खास है क्योंकि इस बार इस फिल्म फेस्टिवल में भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए जश्न मनाया जा रहा है। इस साल भारत पहली बार कंट्री ऑफ ऑनर के रूप में फेस्टिवल में हिस्सा ले रहा है। वहीं, बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण भी जूरी का हिस्सा हैं। कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल के 75वें संस्करण का आयोजन 17 मई से 28 मई तक होगा।

कान में शामिल नहीं होंगे अक्षय कुमार
इस बार के फिल्म फेस्टिवल में कई भारतीय कलाकरा शामिल हो रहे हैं, जिसमें अक्षय कुमार का नाम भी शामिल हैं। अक्षय कुमार कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं, जिस वजह से वह इस फिल्म फेस्टिवल में शामिल नहीं हो रहे हैं। इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने ट्वीट कर दी है। 

 
भविष्य का जश्न मना रहे हैं- शेखर कपूर (फिल्ममेकर) 
फिल्ममेकर शेखर कपूर ने कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल पर कहा, 'हम केवल अतीत का ही नहीं, भविष्य का जश्न मना रहे हैं। जिस तरह से भारत ने डिजिटलीकरण किया है और जिस तरह भारतीय युवा व कंटेंट क्रिएटर दुनिया को जीतने के लिए तैयार हैं, हम उसका जश्न मना रहे हैं।'



प्रसून जोशी का बयान
सीबीएफसी के अध्यक्ष प्रसून जोशी ने एक बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा, 'भारत हमेशा कान में आया है। कान के दो हिस्से हैं, एक बाजार है और दूसरा वह है जहां फिल्मों का प्रदर्शन किया जाता है, दोनों हमारे लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण हैं। यह एक खास वर्ष है क्योंकि भारत सम्मान का देश है। अगला युग भारत का हो सकता है। खासकर भारत से निकलने वाले वैश्विक विचारों के संदर्भ में। यह हमारे लिए एक महान त्योहार होगा और हम सभी इसके लिए तत्पर हैं। '
 

कान में तमन्ना का डेब्यू
तमन्ना भाटिया ने कान में डेब्यू किया। उनकी कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, जिसमें अभिनेत्री नियोन कलर के आउटफिट में कहर ढा रही हैं।
 

पोज देती दिखीं दीपिका
दीपिका पादुकोण कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल की जूरी टीम का हिस्सा हैं और ओपडिंग डे पर दीपिका पादुकोण सभी जूरी मेंबर्स के साथ पोज देती दिखी हैं।