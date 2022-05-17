{"_id":"6283ae569d00fb61161a561d","slug":"live-updates-cannes-film-festival-2022-opening-day-deepika-padukone-ib-minister-anurag-thakur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Cannes 2022 Live: कान में पहुंचे अनुराग ठाकुर, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में दिखीं दीपिका, यहां पढ़ें हर अपडेट","category":{"title":"Hollywood","title_hn":"हॉलीवुड","slug":"hollywood"}}

सार कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में इस साल भारत पहली बार कंट्री ऑफ ऑनर के रूप में हिस्सा ले रहा है। 17 मई से 28 मई तक होने वाले इस फेस्टिवल में बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण भी जूरी का हिस्सा हैं।

विस्तार

75वां कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल का आज यानी मंगलवार से आगाज हो चुका है। भारत के लिहाज के इस साल कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल काफी खास है क्योंकि इस बार इस फिल्म फेस्टिवल में भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए जश्न मनाया जा रहा है। इस साल भारत पहली बार कंट्री ऑफ ऑनर के रूप में फेस्टिवल में हिस्सा ले रहा है। वहीं, बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री दीपिका पादुकोण भी जूरी का हिस्सा हैं। कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल के 75वें संस्करण का आयोजन 17 मई से 28 मई तक होगा।

Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 14, 2022

We're celebrating the future, not just the past. We're celebrating the way India has digitized & the way Indian youth & content creators are set to conquer the world: Shekhar Kapoor, Filmmaker



India has been named the Country of honour at Marché du Film - festival de Cannes pic.twitter.com/6Rum8PdxMt— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

The next era can belong to India, especially in terms of global ideas coming out of India. It will be a great festival for us and we all look forward to it: Prasoon Joshi, writer, poet and Chairman, CBFC pic.twitter.com/JPJzLDRTo0 — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

इस बार के फिल्म फेस्टिवल में कई भारतीय कलाकरा शामिल हो रहे हैं, जिसमें अक्षय कुमार का नाम भी शामिल हैं। अक्षय कुमार कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं, जिस वजह से वह इस फिल्म फेस्टिवल में शामिल नहीं हो रहे हैं। इस बात की जानकारी उन्होंने ट्वीट कर दी है।फिल्ममेकर शेखर कपूर ने कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल पर कहा, 'हम केवल अतीत का ही नहीं, भविष्य का जश्न मना रहे हैं। जिस तरह से भारत ने डिजिटलीकरण किया है और जिस तरह भारतीय युवा व कंटेंट क्रिएटर दुनिया को जीतने के लिए तैयार हैं, हम उसका जश्न मना रहे हैं।'सीबीएफसी के अध्यक्ष प्रसून जोशी ने एक बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा, 'भारत हमेशा कान में आया है। कान के दो हिस्से हैं, एक बाजार है और दूसरा वह है जहां फिल्मों का प्रदर्शन किया जाता है, दोनों हमारे लिए बहुत महत्वपूर्ण हैं। यह एक खास वर्ष है क्योंकि भारत सम्मान का देश है। अगला युग भारत का हो सकता है। खासकर भारत से निकलने वाले वैश्विक विचारों के संदर्भ में। यह हमारे लिए एक महान त्योहार होगा और हम सभी इसके लिए तत्पर हैं। 'तमन्ना भाटिया ने कान में डेब्यू किया। उनकी कुछ तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं, जिसमें अभिनेत्री नियोन कलर के आउटफिट में कहर ढा रही हैं।दीपिका पादुकोण कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल की जूरी टीम का हिस्सा हैं और ओपडिंग डे पर दीपिका पादुकोण सभी जूरी मेंबर्स के साथ पोज देती दिखी हैं।