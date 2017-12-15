Download App
शाहरुख-सलमान को छोड़िए, इस स्टार की कमाई है 32 अरब, गरीब दोस्तों को दान कर दिए 6-6 करोड़ रुपए

amarujala.com- Presented By: भावना शर्मा

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 03:37 PM IST
hollywood star george clooney gave 6 crore rupee of his friends

आज के जमाने में कोई 1 रुपए भी नहीं छोड़ता और इन जनाब को देखिए इन्होंने अपने 14 दोस्तों को 6 करोड़ रुपए दान कर दिए। इस पॉपुलर सेलेब्रिटी ने ऐसा क्यों किया, ये जानना भी मजेदार है। जानिए कौन है ये दिलदार सेलेब्रिटी।

