'फॉलआउट' में टॉम क्रूज का यह है रियल खतरनाक हेलीकॉप्टर स्टंट, देखते ही छूट जाएंगे पसीने
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 08:16 PM IST
हॉलीवुड के सुपरस्टार टॉम क्रूज कुछ अलग करने की चाहत में एक और खतरनाक स्टंट कर बैठे हैं। इस स्टंट में उनकी जान को शत-प्रतिशत खतरा था। लेकिन कड़ी मेहनत और सधी हुई ट्रेनिंग लेने के बाद टॉम इस स्टंट को करने में कामयाब हुए।
