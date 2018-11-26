शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Hollywood ›   elsa hosk ramp walk in expensive bikini worth rupee 7 crore

7 करोड़ की बिकिनी पहन रैंप पर उतरी मॉडल तो देखते रह गए लोग, जड़े थे 2000 से ज्यादा हीरे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 04:52 PM IST
elsa hosk
1 of 8
कुछ दिनों पहले हॉलीवुड में एक फैशन शो हुआ था । इस फैशन शो में एल्सा होस्क नाम की मॉडल ने ऐसी बिकिनी में कैट वॉक किया कि लोगों के होश उड़ गए । एल्सा का नाम हॉलीवुड की टॉप माडल में गिना जाता है ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
elsa hosk hollywood model expensive bikini ramp walk fashion show एल्सा होस्क हॉलीवुड मॉडल रैंप वॉक
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

ariana grande
Hollywood

सुअर के प्यार में किस हद तक गुजर गई एक्ट्रेस, 68 लाख की रिंग लौटाई पर सहन न हुई जुदाई

20 नवंबर 2018

hollywood
Hollywood

एवेंजर्स-4 के ट्रेलर का इंतजार कर रहे फैंस के लिए बुरी खबर

22 नवंबर 2018

hollywood
Hollywood

कैलिफोर्निया अग्निकांड में घर खो चुके लोगों को इस अभिनेत्री ने दान किए 2 करोड़

23 नवंबर 2018

justin
Hollywood

जस्टिन बीबर ने गुपचुप कर ली कोर्ट मैरिज, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुए फोटो ने खोल दी पोल

16 नवंबर 2018

Ambani and Anand Piramal
Hollywood

अंबानी खानदान की बेटी के संगीत फंक्शन में ये हॉलीवुड सिंगर करेंगी परफॉर्म, एक रात के लेंगी 15 करोड़

23 अक्टूबर 2018

Justin Beiber
Hollywood

जस्टिन बीबर ने बताया कौन हैं उनकी वाइफ, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुईं तस्वीरें

17 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Hollywood

Avengers Infinity War
Hollywood

एवेंजर्स: इनफिनिटी वॉर की 5 ऐसी गलतियां, जो यकीनन नजर में नहीं आई होंगी

15 नवंबर 2018

शाहरुख की 'जीरो' को देखते ही 'एक्वामैन’ की रिलीज डेट को बदला
Hollywood

शाहरुख की 'जीरो' को देखते ही 'एक्वामैन’ की रिलीज डेट को बदला

14 नवंबर 2018

5 reasons to watch hollywood series fantastic beasts
Hollywood

हॉलीवुड सीरीज 'फैंटास्टिक बीस्ट्स' को देखने को मजबूर कर देंगे ये 5 कारण, 5 किरदार

15 नवंबर 2018

hollywood
Hollywood

44 के हुए हॉलीवुड एक्टर लियोनार्डो डिकैप्रियो, 'टाइटैनिक' ने बना दिया था रातोंरात सुपरस्टार

11 नवंबर 2018

Priyanka Chopra
Hollywood

निक को छोड़ किसी ओर के साथ रोमांस करती दिखीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा,वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर रहा है वायरल

1 नवंबर 2018

Stan Lee
Hollywood

स्पाइडर मैन और हल्क ही नहीं स्टेन ली ने भारत में लांच किया था ये सुपरहीरो, हुई थी जमकर तारीफ

13 नवंबर 2018

हॉलीवुड की 10 मशहूर सेलिब्रेटी, जो कपल बनने से पहले रह चुके हैं काफी अच्छे दोस्त
Hollywood

हॉलीवुड की 10 मशहूर सेलिब्रेटी, जो कपल बनने से पहले रह चुके हैं काफी अच्छे दोस्त

12 नवंबर 2018

Stan Lee
Hollywood

स्टेन ली के निधन से शोक में डूबा हॉलीवुड, सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने नम आंखों से दी श्रद्धांजलि

13 नवंबर 2018

Avengers
Hollywood

'एवेंजर्स 4' के फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, इसी साल रिलीज होगा फिल्म का धमाकेदार ट्रेलर

30 अक्टूबर 2018

hulk and spiderman
Hollywood

'स्पाइडर मैन' से लेकर 'हल्क' तक, स्टेन ली के इन सुपरहीरो को भुलाना होगा मुश्किल

13 नवंबर 2018

Stan Lee
Hollywood

स्टेन ली के निधन पर हॉलीवुड सितारों में शोक की लहर, सोशल मीडिया पर ऐसे दी श्रद्धांजलि

13 नवंबर 2018

hollywood
Hollywood

भारत में लगने वाले जाम से परेशान हुए क्रिस हेम्सवर्थ, वीडियो शेयर कर जताई हैरानी

6 नवंबर 2018

माइकल जैक्सन घर
Hollywood

PHOTOS: 2500 एकड़ में माइकल जैक्सन ने बनाई थी जन्नत जैसी दुनिया, अरबपतियों के बजट से बाहर है उनका घर

29 अगस्त 2018

horror
Hollywood

ये हैं दुनिया की सबसे हॉरर 12 फिल्में, कमजोर दिलवालों की जान बचाने के लिए करनी पड़ी बैन

12 जुलाई 2018

Michael Jackson
Hollywood

मरने से पहले आधी रात तक जमकर नाचे थे पॉप किंग माइकल जैक्सन, पर्सनल लाइफ को रखते थे बेहद प्राइवेट

29 अगस्त 2018

hollywood
Hollywood

इन 17 हॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने की पब्लिकली शर्मनाक हरकत, एक छोड़िए सभी ने कर दी सारी हदें पार

8 मई 2018

elsa hosk
elsa hosk
elsa hosk
elsa hosk
elsa hosk
elsa hosk
elsa hosk
elsa hosk
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.