जेम्स कैमरून की आने वाली फिल्म 'अवतार: द वे ऑफ वॉटर' का फर्स्ट लुक आज बेनेडिक्ट कंबरबैच-स्टारर 'डॉक्टर स्ट्रेंज इन द मल्टीवर्स ऑफ मैडनेस' से पहले रिवील कर दिया गया है। बता दें कि यह पहली बार है, जब 20वीं सेंचुरी स्टूडियोज ने 'अवतार: द वे ऑफ वॉटर' के टीजर ट्रेलर को विशेष रूप से केवल सिनेमाघरों में ही मार्वल एंटरटेनर के साथ लॉन्च किया है। 'डॉक्टर स्ट्रेंज 2' का फर्स्ट डे फर्स्ट शो देखने वाले नेटिजन्स ने 'अवतार: द वे ऑफ वॉटर' के ट्रेलर देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर इसका रिव्यू देना भी शुरू कर दिया है।
When you finally get the #AvatarTheWayOfWater trailer. pic.twitter.com/RxDBaqG3PR— Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) May 1, 2022
okay but the #Avatar2 trailer was everything 🥺🥺 #MultiverseofMadness— bri 💫 (@brinicoleeee24) May 6, 2022
I also got to see the #Avatar2 trailer before Doctor Strange and it looks incredible, the new designs, soundtrack, cinematography, it's all there...if Avatar 2 is the type of blockbuster I'm hoping it is, than take your time with those other sequels cameron— i talk movies (@pbtalksmovies) May 6, 2022
The #AvatarTheWayOfWater teaser is brilliant. The 3D quality is unparalleled. Actually made me want to watch a movie in 3D after ages. And perfectly cut showing just the right amount of the world to build your curiosity. Glad I saw it in IMAX. #Avatar2— ʎɥS 🤘🏻 (@ShyFyy) May 6, 2022