बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b02483d4f1c1b1b5e8b6004","slug":"without-kohli-what-is-an-ipl-says-ranveer-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
विराट के जबरा फैन हुए रणवीर सिंह, ट्विटर पर दिया अपनी दीवानगी का सबसे बड़ा सबूत
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 21 May 2018 10:03 AM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्टर रणवीर सिंह ने टीम इंडिया और आईपीएल में आरसीबी के कप्तान विराट कोहली के बारे में बड़ी भावुक बात कही है। हालांकि विराट कोहली की टीम मौजूदा आईपीएल सीजन 11 से बाहर हो चुकी है लेकिन उसके खिलाड़ियों ने सबका दिल जीत लिया।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b02483d4f1c1b1b5e8b6004","slug":"without-kohli-what-is-an-ipl-says-ranveer-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b02483d4f1c1b1b5e8b6004","slug":"without-kohli-what-is-an-ipl-says-ranveer-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b02483d4f1c1b1b5e8b6004","slug":"without-kohli-what-is-an-ipl-says-ranveer-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b02483d4f1c1b1b5e8b6004","slug":"without-kohli-what-is-an-ipl-says-ranveer-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5b02483d4f1c1b1b5e8b6004","slug":"without-kohli-what-is-an-ipl-says-ranveer-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u092c\u0930\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u091f\u094d\u0935\u093f\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.