{"_id":"5a681f694f1c1b7e268b6096","slug":"why-you-should-watch-sanjay-leela-bhansali-film-padmaavat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u0940 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रिलीज से पहले पद्मावत की 10 बड़ी बातें जो आपको फिल्म देखने को मजबूर करेंगी
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 11:27 AM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म पद्मावत को लेकर बेशक विवाद चल रहा हो लेकिन पूरी फिल्म में विवाद की वजह फिलहाल ढूंढे नहीं मिल रही है। भारी विवादों के बीच आखिरकार 25 जनवरी को फिल्म रिलीज होने को तैयार है और हम आपको बता रहे हैं 10 कारण, जिनकी वजह से आपको पद्मावत जरूर देखनी चाहिए...
