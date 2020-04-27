शहर चुनें

Vinod Khanna Death Anniversary and Kanika Kapoor First Reaction After Covid 19 Free entertainment news

विनोद खन्ना की पुण्यतिथि से ठीक होने के बाद कनिका के पहले बयान तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 27 Apr 2020 05:17 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड के हैंडसम हीरो विनोद खन्ना का जन्म 6 अक्टूबर 1946 को पाकिस्तान के पेशावर में हुआ था। विनोद खन्ना का स्टारडम ऐसा था कि उनके सामने किसी और हीरो की गिनती तक नहीं होती थी। कहा तो ये भी जाता है कि विनोद खन्ना में बॉलीवुड का महानायक बनने की क्षमता थी लेकिन संन्यासी बनने की चाहत ने उन्हें करियर के सबसे ऊंचे शिखर से नीचे खींच लिया। हालाकि वो दोबारा लौटे और उन्होंने अपने करियर को फिर उन्हीं ऊंचाइयों तक पहुंचाया। 27 अप्रैल 2017 को विनोद खन्ना का मुंबई में निधन हो गया था।

फिल्में छोड़ ओशो से प्रभावित होकर संन्यासी बन गए थे विनोद खन्ना, बर्तन से लेकर आश्रम में साफ करते थे टॉयलेट

 
vinod khanna kanika kapoor covid 19 feroz khan amitabh bachchan zohra sehgal
 
