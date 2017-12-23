Download App
'जुड़वा 2' की सफलता के बाद सलमान की एक और फिल्म में नजर आएंगे वरुण धवन

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 08:06 AM IST
Varun dhawan is planning to act in salman khan another film

वरुण धवन स्टारर 'जुड़वा 2' ने बॉक्सऑफिस पर बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन किया। फिल्म को मिली सफलता को देखते हुए वरुण एक और फिल्म का रीमेक बनाने की सोच रहे हैं। खास बता है कि ये फिल्म भी सलमान की ही फिल्म होगी। 

