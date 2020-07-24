शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
मनोज कुमार का जन्मदिन और अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य के बेटे को हुआ कोरोना, बॉलीवुड की पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 24 Jul 2020 06:13 AM IST
मनोज कुमार, अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य
मनोज कुमार, अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
मनोज कुमार आज अपना 83वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं
बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज अभिनेता मनोज कुमार का जन्म 24 जुलाई 1937 को हुआ। मनोज कुमार इस साल अपना 83वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। मनोज कुमार के जीवन और फिल्मी करियर की यूं तो कई बातें सामने आती रहती हैं। लेकिन उनके जीवन से जुड़ा एक खास किस्सा जो उन्होंने खुद साझा किया था। आज उनके जन्मदिन के मौके पर सुनाते हैं।

पढ़ें: Manoj Kumar Birthday: ऐसे बने थे मनोज कुमार बॉलीवुड के 'भगत सिंह', बेहद दिलचस्प है किस्सा
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
मनोज कुमार, अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य
मनोज कुमार, अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
रणदीप हुड्डा
रणदीप हुड्डा - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
टी-सीरीज
टी-सीरीज - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सुरिया देवी
सुरिया देवी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य
अभिजीत भट्टाचार्य - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

