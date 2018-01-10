बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a55afdf4f1c1bd1178b5dfc","slug":"this-is-how-hrithik-roshan-got-birthday-wish-from-ex-wife-sussanne","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e WIFE \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0924\u0941\u092e \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
तलाक के बावजूद पति ऋतिक के लिए उमड़ा WIFE सुजैन का प्यार, बोलीं-तुम हमेशा मेरी जिंदगी...
इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 10 Jan 2018 11:47 AM IST
बॉलीवुड के मोस्ट टैलेंटेड एक्टर्स में से एक ऋतिक रोशन के लिए बुधवार का दिन बेहद खास है। आज बॉलीवुड के ये 'ग्रीक गॉड' अपना 44वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। 10 जनवरी 1974 को मुंबई में पैदा हुए ऋतिक ने अपने बॉलीवुड करियर की शुरुआत साल 2000 से की थी। पिता राकेश रोशन ने 'कहो न प्यार है' से अपने बेटे को लॉन्च किया। फिल्म बॉक्सऑफिस पर सुपरहिट साबित हुई थी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a55afdf4f1c1bd1178b5dfc","slug":"this-is-how-hrithik-roshan-got-birthday-wish-from-ex-wife-sussanne","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e WIFE \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0924\u0941\u092e \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a55afdf4f1c1bd1178b5dfc","slug":"this-is-how-hrithik-roshan-got-birthday-wish-from-ex-wife-sussanne","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e WIFE \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0924\u0941\u092e \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a55afdf4f1c1bd1178b5dfc","slug":"this-is-how-hrithik-roshan-got-birthday-wish-from-ex-wife-sussanne","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e WIFE \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0924\u0941\u092e \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a55afdf4f1c1bd1178b5dfc","slug":"this-is-how-hrithik-roshan-got-birthday-wish-from-ex-wife-sussanne","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0932\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0909\u092e\u0921\u093c\u093e WIFE \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902-\u0924\u0941\u092e \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.