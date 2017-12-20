साल 2017: हेमा मालिनी से लेकर इन स्टार्स के घर आए नन्हे मेहमान
साल 2017 में बॉलीवुड से लेकर टीवी सेलेब्रिटीज तक कई स्टार पैरेंट बने हैं। इस लिस्ट में 'रोडीज', 'स्प्लिट्सविला' जैसे मशहूर टीवी शो के एंकर रणविजय सिंह से लेकर सैफ अली खान की बहन सोहा अली और फरदीन खान का नाम है। साल गुजरने को है, तो आईए आपको मिलाते हैं उन स्टार्स से जिसने घर इस साल नन्हें मेहमान ने दस्तक दी है।
