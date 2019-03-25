शहर चुनें

बॉलीवुड की इन 5 एक्ट्रेस ने बाप-बेटे दोनों के साथ फरमाया है इश्क

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 06:18 PM IST
hema malini,Amrita Singh and dimple kapadia
1 of 6
hema malini,Amrita Singh and dimple kapadia - फोटो : amar ujala
बॉलीवुड फिल्मों का अलग-अलग दौर रहा है। एक दौर ऐसा रहा, जिसमें हीरो से लेकर हीरोइन तक की भूमिका में काफी बदलाव देखा गया। इतना बड़ा बदलाव कि ऑन स्क्रीन कई हीरोइनों ने पिता के अलावा बेटे के साथ भी रोमांस किया। इतना ही नहीं इन हीरोइनों की जोड़ी पिता के साथ जितनी हिट रही उतनी ही हिट उनके बेटों के साथ भी रही है। तो आइए आज हम आपको बताते हैं बॉलीवुड की उन हीरोइनों के बारे में जो फिल्मों में पिता के अलावा बेटे की भी होरीइन रह चुकी हैं।
हेमा मालिनी माधुरी दीक्षित अमृता सिंह hema malini amrita singh madhuri dixit
hema malini,Amrita Singh and dimple kapadia
hema malini,Amrita Singh and dimple kapadia - फोटो : amar ujala
Hema Malini
Hema Malini - फोटो : file photo
madhuri dixit
madhuri dixit - फोटो : file photo
amrita singh
amrita singh - फोटो : file photo
Dimple Kapadia
Dimple Kapadia - फोटो : file photo
Jaya Prada
Jaya Prada - फोटो : news18
