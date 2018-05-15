बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5af9d9274f1c1b1a5e8b4822","slug":"these-actors-lost-control-while-film-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0915 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
इंटीमेट सीन में बहक गया था ये हीरो, कट बोलने के बाद भी हीरोइन को नहीं छोड़ा और...
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 15 May 2018 12:16 AM IST
ऐसा बहुत बार हुआ कि लव मेकिंग सीन करते वक्त स्टार्स अनकंफर्टेबल हो गए। लेकिन ऐसे सीन के वक्त हीरो-हीरोइन बहक जाएं और फिर...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5af9d9274f1c1b1a5e8b4822","slug":"these-actors-lost-control-while-film-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0915 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af9d9274f1c1b1a5e8b4822","slug":"these-actors-lost-control-while-film-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0915 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af9d9274f1c1b1a5e8b4822","slug":"these-actors-lost-control-while-film-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0915 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af9d9274f1c1b1a5e8b4822","slug":"these-actors-lost-control-while-film-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0915 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af9d9274f1c1b1a5e8b4822","slug":"these-actors-lost-control-while-film-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0915 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af9d9274f1c1b1a5e8b4822","slug":"these-actors-lost-control-while-film-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0915 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af9d9274f1c1b1a5e8b4822","slug":"these-actors-lost-control-while-film-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0915 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5af9d9274f1c1b1a5e8b4822","slug":"these-actors-lost-control-while-film-shooting-intimate-scenes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0939\u0915 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b, \u0915\u091f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.