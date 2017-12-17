अनुष्का-विराट रोम में मना रहे हनीमून, अब सानिया मिर्जा ने दोनों को दी ये खास सलाह
विराट और अनुष्का की शादी के बाद से उनकी चर्चा हो रही है। बॉलीवुड और खेलों से जुड़े सेलिब्रेटीज उन्हें लगातार बधाईयां दे रहे हैं। विराट-अनुष्का इन दिनों इटली के रोम शहर में हैं, जहां वो अपना हनीमून इंज्वॉय कर रहे हैं। इसी दौरान अब टेनिस खिलाड़ी सानिया मिर्जा ने विराट और अनुष्का की जोड़ी की तारीफ करते हुए उन्हें अद्भुत बताया है।
