लंदन में गाय का दूध निकालते दिखे तैमूर, बहन इनाया ने भी दिया साथ तस्वीरें वायरल

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 24 Jul 2019 11:01 AM IST
करीना कपूर के नवाबजादे तैमूर अली खान बी टाउन के सबसे पॉपुलर स्टार किड हैं । अक्सर तैमूर की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होती हैं । फैंस भी तैमूर की फोटो-वीडियो देखना पसंद करते हैं । हाल ही में तैमूर की कुछ तस्वीरें लंदन से सामने आई हैं । इन तस्वीरों में तैमूर गाय का दूध निकालते दिख रहे हैं । 
करीना कपूर तैमूर अली खान इनाया नौमी सोहा अली खान
बॉलीवुड कपल
Bollywood

किसी ने 22 तो किसी ने तोड़ी 16 साल की शादी, इन 5 सेलेब्स के तलाक से हैरान रह गए थे फैंस

23 जुलाई 2019

