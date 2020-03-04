शहर चुनें

कृति सहित इन सात अभिनेत्रियों ने बनवाए टैटू, दीपिका को तो बाद में पछताना पड़ा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, Updated Wed, 04 Mar 2020 03:44 PM IST
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कृति सेनन, सुष्मिता सेन
1 of 7
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कृति सेनन, सुष्मिता सेन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री कृति सेनन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक तस्वीर शेयर कर बताया कि उन्होंने टैटू बनवाया है। 29 वर्षीय अभिनेत्री ने अपने टैटू की एक झलक इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की। साथ ही उन्होंने कैप्शन में लिखा- 'किसी नई चीज की शुरुआत, इंक्ड'। शेयर की गई तस्वीर में कृति ऑफ शोल्डर टॉप में हैं। टैटू की एक झलक ही दिख रही है। ऐसा लग रहा है उन्होंने अपने नाम का पहला अक्षय K लिखवाया है हालांकि ये V जैसा भी दिख रहा है। बॉलीवुड में ऐसी कई अभिनेत्रियां हैं जिन्होंने अपने शरीर के विभिन्न अंगों पर टैटू बनवाया है।
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The start of something new.. #Inked 💞💁🏻♀️💜💟

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

अगली स्लाइड देखें
sushmita sen deepika padukone kangana ranaut rakhi sawant
 
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कृति सेनन, सुष्मिता सेन
प्रियंका चोपड़ा, कृति सेनन, सुष्मिता सेन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
sushmita sen
sushmita sen - फोटो : social media
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra - फोटो : Social Media
दीपिका पादुकोण
दीपिका पादुकोण - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
कंगना रनौत
कंगना रनौत - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
राखी सावंत
राखी सावंत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
esha deol
esha deol - फोटो : file photo
