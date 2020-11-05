शहर चुनें
रिया की एफआईआर पर सुशांत की बहनों का जवाब और विद्या बालन की फिल्म से विजय राज बाहर, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 12:41 AM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और विजय राज
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और विजय राज - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती ने अभिनेता की बहनों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी। रिया ने सुशांत की बहन मीतू सिंह और प्रियंका सिंह पर कथित धोखाधड़ी और अपने भाई के लिए दवाइयों का फर्जी पर्चा बनाने का आरोप लगाया। इसके खिलाफ प्रियंका और मीतू ने एफआईआर खारिज करने के लिए याचिका दायर की थी। अब इसी याचिका पर उन्होंने अपना जवाब जारी करते हुए कहा कि रिया ने जो उन पर आरोप लगाए हैं वो सभी मनगढ़ंत हैं।

रिया चक्रवर्ती की एफआईआर को सुशांत की बहनों ने बताया मनगढ़ंत, बोलीं- वह बदला लेना चाहती हैं

 
