कभी इस अभिनेत्री के प्यार में पागल होकर मौत के करीब पहुंच गए थे सलमान खान, जानिए अब कहां है वो हीरोइन

इंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 25 Jan 2021 02:02 PM IST
सलमान खान
सलमान खान
एक वक्त था जब सलमान खान की फिल्म 'तेरे नाम' का खुमार लोगों के सिर चढ़कर बोल रहा था। इस फिल्म में निर्जरा का किरदार निभा रहीं अभिनेत्री भूमिका चावला भले की आज सिल्वर स्क्रीन से गायब हो गई हैं, लेकिन उन दिनों सलमान खान के साथ एक ही हिट फिल्म देकर वह रातोंरात स्टार बन गई थीं। इस फिल्म में सलमान भूमिका के प्यार में पागल होकर मौत की कगार पर पहुंच गए थे, लेकिन इन दिनों वह कहां हैं यह शायद ही कोई जानता होगा। पर्दे से गायब होने के बाद भूमिका लाइम लाइट से भी काफी दूर हैं।
