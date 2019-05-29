शहर चुनें

Student Of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria throwback picture is Compared With taimur ali khan

SOTY 2 फेम तारा सुतारिया ने शेयर की बचपन की फोटो, फैंस बोले 'तैमूर' है

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 29 May 2019 01:05 PM IST
तारा सुतारिया
1 of 5
तारा सुतारिया - फोटो : instagram
'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' फेम एक्ट्रेस तारा सुतारिया सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। वो अक्सर अपने फैंस के लिए इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटोज और वीडियोज शेयर करती रहती हैं। ऐसे में हाल ही में तारा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक थ्रोबैक फोटो शेयर किया है। थ्रोबैक फोटो तारा के बचपन का है। कमेंट बॉक्स में तारा की क्यूटनेस को तैमूर अली खान से कंपेयर किया जा रहा है।
tara sutaria तारा सुतारिया तैमूर अली खान taimur ali khan instagram
तारा सुतारिया
तारा सुतारिया - फोटो : instagram
ananya pandey tara saturiya
ananya pandey tara saturiya
तारा सुतारिया
तारा सुतारिया - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria - फोटो : Instagram
Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey &Tara Sutaria
Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey &Tara Sutaria - फोटो : instagram
