कोरोना की मार झेल रहे मजदूरों के लिए आगे आए फिल्मी सितारे और बॉलीवुड स्टार्स पर फूटा फराह खान का गुस्सा, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5e7d404d8ebc3e76932220ea","slug":"star-to-support-wage-workers-amid-covid-19-and-farah-khan-angry-on-bollywood-stars-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e7d404d8ebc3e76932220ea","slug":"star-to-support-wage-workers-amid-covid-19-and-farah-khan-angry-on-bollywood-stars-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e7d404d8ebc3e76932220ea","slug":"star-to-support-wage-workers-amid-covid-19-and-farah-khan-angry-on-bollywood-stars-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kamal Haasan
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e7d404d8ebc3e76932220ea","slug":"star-to-support-wage-workers-amid-covid-19-and-farah-khan-angry-on-bollywood-stars-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e7d404d8ebc3e76932220ea","slug":"star-to-support-wage-workers-amid-covid-19-and-farah-khan-angry-on-bollywood-stars-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u091d\u0947\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0926\u0942\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e \u092b\u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Farah Khan
- फोटो : Social Media