शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Star To Support Wage Workers Amid Covid 19 and Farah Khan Angry On Bollywood Stars entertainment news

कोरोना की मार झेल रहे मजदूरों के लिए आगे आए फिल्मी सितारे और बॉलीवुड स्टार्स पर फूटा फराह खान का गुस्सा, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 05:23 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
कोरोना वायरस की वजह पूरे भारत को लॉकडाउन कर दिया गया है। सरकार ने ये फैसला कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रसार को देखते हुए लिया है। लॉकडाउन की वजह से दिहाड़ी मजदूरों पर इसका बुरा असर पड़ रहा है। हालांकि सरकार ने उनके लिए हर तरह से आर्थिक मदद देने का फैसला किया है। अब सरकार की इसी मुहिम में फिल्मी सितारे जुड़ते हुए गरीब और मजदूरों की सहायता के लिए आगे आए हैं।

कोरोना की मार झेल रहे मजदूरों के लिए आगे आए ये 10 फिल्मी सितारे, इस तरह किया मदद का एलान
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
farah khan deepika padukone katrina kaif coronavirus bollywood star alia bhatt kriti sanon wage workers covid 19
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

'तुमने मेरा आइडिया चुरा लिया', दीपिका पादुकोण ने लगाया आरोप, कटरीना कैफ ने दिया ये जवाब

27 मार्च 2020

मेंढक चाल करवाती पुलिस
Bollywood

घर जा रहे मजदूरों से पुलिस ने करवाई मेंढक चाल, बॉलीवुड निर्देशक बोले- ये भयानक है

27 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Michael Jackson
Bollywood

क्या सालों पहले माइकल जैक्सन ने की थी कोरोना वायरस की भविष्यवाणी? बॉडीगार्ड ने किया चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

27 मार्च 2020

Farah Khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड स्टार्स की वर्कआउट वीडियोज देख फराह खान को आया गुस्सा, फटकार लगाते हुए दी ये धमकी

27 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Kamal Haasan
Bollywood

कोरोना मरीजों के लिए ऐसा काम करना चाहते हैं कमल हासन, बस सरकार की मंजूरी का है इंतजार

27 मार्च 2020

Dilip Kumar
Bollywood

अभिनेत्री निम्मी के निधन की खबर सुनकर दुखी हुए दिलीप कुमार, सायरा बानो की आंखों में आए आंसू

27 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Sanjay Dutt
Bollywood

कोरोना की मार झेल रहे मजदूरों के लिए आगे आए ये 10 फिल्मी सितारे, इस तरह किया मदद का एलान

26 मार्च 2020

Meera Chopra
Bollywood

डूबते करियर के बावजूद इस अभिनेत्री ने नहीं ली बहन प्रियंका चोपड़ा की मदद, असफलता पर किया बड़ा खुलासा

26 मार्च 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
विज्ञापन
saif ali khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के मशहूर बाप-बेटे की इस जोड़ी को क्या आप पहचान पाए? वायरल हो रही तस्वीर

26 मार्च 2020

Wonder Woman 1984
Hollywood

कोरोना वायरस के आतंक से घबराई 'वंडर वुमन', दो महीने आगे खिसकी फिल्म की रिलीज डेट

26 मार्च 2020

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

नवरात्र में कराएं कामाख्या बगलामुखी कवच का पाठ व हवन, पाएं कर्ज मुक्ति एवं शत्रुओं से छुटकारा
Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood

ऋतिक ने शुरू की कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग, महाराष्ट्र सरकार को दान किए इतने लाख रुपये

26 मार्च 2020

गुड़ी पड़वा
Bollywood

क्वारंटीन के बीच इन सितारों ने ऐसे मनाया 'गुड़ी पड़वा', एकदम मराठी मुल्गी की तरह दिखीं श्रद्धा कपूर

26 मार्च 2020

ullu app
Web Series

एमएक्स प्लेयर ने भी लिया सेमी पोर्न का सहारा, उल्लू ऐप के साथ मिलकर दिखाएगा 'मस्तराम' की कहानियां

26 मार्च 2020

kapil sharma
Bollywood

कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में कूदे कपिल शर्मा, इतने लाख रुपये दान करके कही ये बड़ी बात

26 मार्च 2020

सुनील ग्रोवर
Television

सुनील ग्रोवर को पड़े पुलिस के डंडे, कर्फ्यू तोड़ घूम रहे थे बाहर, सोशल मीडिया पर सुनाई आपबीती

26 मार्च 2020

Four More Shots Please
Web Series

इन मायनों में अलग होगा फॉर मोर शॉट्स प्लीज का दूसरा सीजन, सामने आई शो से जुड़ी यह अहम जानकारी

26 मार्च 2020

Emraan Hashmi
Bollywood

Coronavirus को लेकर फूटा इमरान हाशमी का गुस्सा, ट्वीट कर निकाली भड़ास

26 मार्च 2020

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

लॉकडाउन के बीच सुहाना खान का वीडियो वायरल, जोरदार वर्कआउट करती दिखीं शाहरुख खान की बेटी

26 मार्च 2020

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Pawan Kalyan
Bollywood

कोरोना से लड़ाई के लिए ये साउथ स्टार्स दे रहे हैं दान, अपने घर को अस्थाई अस्पताल बनाएंगे कमल हासन

26 मार्च 2020

अर्चना पूरन सिंह
Bollywood

तलाक के बाद प्यार से उठ गया था अर्चना पूरन सिंह का भरोसा, परमीत ने आते ही जिंदगी बदल दी, ऐसी है इनकी लव स्टोरी

26 मार्च 2020

मां दुलारी के साथ अनुपम खेर और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Bollywood

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के स्वास्थ्य के लिए चिंतित अनुपम खेर की मां, कहा- 'हाथ कौन जोड़ता है दुनिया में'

26 मार्च 2020

Mandira Bedi
Bollywood

Coronavirus : विदेश से लौटने के बाद सेल्फ आइसोलेशन में थीं मंदिरा बेदी, खुद किया खुलासा

26 मार्च 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon
Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon - फोटो : amar ujala
Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan - फोटो : Social Media
Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif
Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif - फोटो : Social Media
Farah Khan
Farah Khan - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited