गरीबों के लिए सोनू सूद की योजना और माहिरा खान को हुआ कोरोना, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5fd66afe8ebc3e3fbd5a7ae9","slug":"sonu-sood-launces-khud-kamaao-ghar-chalao-yojana-and-mahira-khan-tested-corona-positive-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0938\u0942\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सोनू सूद और माहिरा खान
- फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
{"_id":"5fd66afe8ebc3e3fbd5a7ae9","slug":"sonu-sood-launces-khud-kamaao-ghar-chalao-yojana-and-mahira-khan-tested-corona-positive-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0938\u0942\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
राज कपूर
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5fd66afe8ebc3e3fbd5a7ae9","slug":"sonu-sood-launces-khud-kamaao-ghar-chalao-yojana-and-mahira-khan-tested-corona-positive-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0938\u0942\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सुजैन खान और अभिषेक सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई
{"_id":"5fd66afe8ebc3e3fbd5a7ae9","slug":"sonu-sood-launces-khud-kamaao-ghar-chalao-yojana-and-mahira-khan-tested-corona-positive-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0938\u0942\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u091c\u0928\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
समीरा रेड्डी
- फोटो : फाइल