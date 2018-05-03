शहर चुनें

सोनम दी वेडिंग: रिसेप्शन में मेहमानों के लिए है खास इंतजाम, ये होगा ड्रेस कोड

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 04:14 PM IST
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja
1 of 4
दिल्ली के करोड़पति बिजनेसमैन आनंद अहूजा बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनम कपूर से करने जा रहे हैं। दोनों 8 मई को मुंबई में सात फेरे लेने वाले हैं। रिसेप्शन के लिए उन्होंने मेहमानों के लिए खास इंतजाम के साथ-साथ मेहमानों के लिए ड्रेस कोड भी रखा है।
veere di wedding sonam kapoor sonam kapoor wedding anand ahuja

