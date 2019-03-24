शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sonam Kapoor sister Rhea Kapoor on MeToo Movement said There are outspoken people in Bollywood

#MeToo मूवमेंट पर सोनम की बहन ने बोली बड़ी बात, बेबाकी से बोलने वालों का किया ऐसे सपोर्ट

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 24 Mar 2019 09:28 PM IST
sonam rhea kapoor
1 of 5
sonam rhea kapoor - फोटो : twitter
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री सोनम कपूर जहां फिल्मों में अपनी एक्टिंग के लिए चर्चा में रहती हैं तो वहीं उनकी बहन रिया कपूर बतौर प्रोड्यूसर सुर्खियों में छाई रहती हैं। रिया कपूर एक बार फिर से चर्चा में आ गई हैं। एक न्यूज एजेंसी को दिए इंटरव्यू में रिया कपूर ने #MeToo मूवमेंट पर बात की और इसकी जमकर तारीफ भी की है। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
rhea kapoor sonam kapoor metoo movement anil kapoor रिया कपूर सोनम कपूर metoo मूवमेंट अनिल कपूर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bhumi Pednekar
Bollywood

गुरुग्राम की घटना पर बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का झलका दर्द, खूनी संघर्ष देख बोली ये बात

24 मार्च 2019

shabana azmi
Bollywood

'पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी' पर शबाना आजमी का बड़ा बयान, कहा- गुमराह करने के लिए दिया जावेद अख्तर का नाम

24 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
डॉली जैन
Bollywood

नीता अंबानी जैसी शख्सियत को साड़ी पहनाती है ये महिला, लाखों में कमाई और दर्ज है ये रिकॉर्ड

24 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करते ही सपना चौधरी के फैंस के लिए आई बुरी खबर, सुनकर लग सकता है झटका

24 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
dev anand
Bollywood

जब फिल्मी सितारों की धमक से हिल गए थे राजनेता, देव आनंद ने अपनी पार्टी बनाकर रचा था इतिहास

24 मार्च 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा की शादी में हुई इस चीज से खुश नहीं हैं सास डेनिस, आज भी करती हैं शिकायत

24 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

sapna choudhary
Bollywood

कांग्रेस में शामिल होने से इंकार करते ही ट्रोल हुईं सपना चौधरी, यूजर बोले- 'मथुरा से टिकट न मिला, इसलिए...?'

24 मार्च 2019

sapna choudhary, hema malini
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ने इतिहास दोहराया तो मथुरा में ही हेमा मालिनी को टक्कर दे सकती हैं सपना चौधरी

24 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
anushka virat
Bollywood

कुछ इस तरह इटली में हुई थी अनुष्का शर्मा की विदाई, शादी के एक साल बाद सामने आया VIDEO

24 मार्च 2019

Ranbir, Alia
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2019: रेड कारपेट पर बॉलीवुड स्टार्स का दिखा गजब का अंदाज, देखें कौन पहुंचा कैसे

24 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Ranbir Alia Neetu
Bollywood

नीतू कपूर ने बेटे रणबीर और आलिया की अवार्ड के साथ शेयर की तस्वीर, लिखा प्यारा सा कैप्शन

24 मार्च 2019

Filmfare Awards 2019
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards 2019: आलिया और रणबीर बने बेस्ट एक्टर, देखें विनर्स की पूरी लिस्ट

24 मार्च 2019

doordarshan shows
Bollywood

दूरदर्शन के ये 5 शो घर-घर में हुए जबरदस्त हिट, रामायण देखने के लिए तो आज भी बेताब रहते हैं लोग

24 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की खबरों पर बिफरीं सपना, मीडिया के सामने किए दावों पर खड़े हुए सवाल

24 मार्च 2019

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

Filmfare Awards: आलिया ने स्टेज पर कहा 'I Love You', रणबीर ने सरेआम कर लिया 'Kiss'

24 मार्च 2019

Karan Johar Shahrukh Khan
Bollywood

ट्रोल होते ही करण जौहर को हुआ गलती का अहसास, आए शाहरुख के पास और शेयर की प्यारी सी सेल्फी

24 मार्च 2019

Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

मुश्किलों भरा रहा है सपना चौधरी का सफर, लोगों से तंग आकर खा लिया था जहर

24 मार्च 2019

katrina kaif ranbir kapoor
Bollywood

अवॉर्ड फंक्शन में एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड कटरीना को देखते ही पास जा पहुंचे रणबीर कपूर, आलिया के सामने ही लगाया गले

24 मार्च 2019

Ranveer Singh and Deepika padukone
Bollywood

अवॉर्ड मिलते ही फूले नहीं समाए रणवीर, स्टेज पर ही घुटने पर बैठ दीपिका से खुलेआम जताया प्यार

24 मार्च 2019

kesari, total dhamaal
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार की 'केसरी' को मिला वीकेंड का फायदा, 150 करोड़ के क्लब में 'टोटल धमाल'

24 मार्च 2019

Surekha Sikri
Bollywood

73 की उम्र में इस एक्ट्रेस ने जीता पहला फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड, नसीरुद्दीन शाह से है सीधा कनेक्शन

24 मार्च 2019

Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

ये हैं 3 तस्वीरें जिनसे फैली सपना चौधरी के कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की अफवाह, 2 पर्चियों ने खोला सच

24 मार्च 2019

sonam rhea kapoor
sonam rhea kapoor - फोटो : twitter
sonam kapoor, rhea kapoor
sonam kapoor, rhea kapoor - फोटो : social media
rhea kapoor
rhea kapoor - फोटो : instagram
रेहा कपूर और करण बुलानी
रेहा कपूर और करण बुलानी - फोटो : file photo
rhea kapoor
rhea kapoor - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.