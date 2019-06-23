पति के साथ तस्वीर शेयर कर बोलीं सोनम-मैं कितनी भाग्यशाली हूं जो बेस्ट फ्रेंड से मेरी शादी हुई?

{"_id":"5d0f820c8ebc3e79fe1c4240","slug":"sonam-kapoor-shared-and-pens-heartfelt-post-with-husband-anand-ahuja-during-japan-vacation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e-\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d0f820c8ebc3e79fe1c4240","slug":"sonam-kapoor-shared-and-pens-heartfelt-post-with-husband-anand-ahuja-during-japan-vacation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e-\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sonam kapoor and anand ahuja
{"_id":"5d0f820c8ebc3e79fe1c4240","slug":"sonam-kapoor-shared-and-pens-heartfelt-post-with-husband-anand-ahuja-during-japan-vacation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e-\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sonam kapoor
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d0f820c8ebc3e79fe1c4240","slug":"sonam-kapoor-shared-and-pens-heartfelt-post-with-husband-anand-ahuja-during-japan-vacation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e-\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
anand ahuja and sonam kapoor
{"_id":"5d0f820c8ebc3e79fe1c4240","slug":"sonam-kapoor-shared-and-pens-heartfelt-post-with-husband-anand-ahuja-during-japan-vacation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u092e-\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u094d\u092f\u0936\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0942\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
anand ahuja and sonam kapoor
- फोटो : file photo