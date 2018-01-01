Download App
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate New Year in Paris
1 of 4

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ सोनम कपूर ने सेलीब्रेट किया न्यू ईयर, देर रात की तस्वीरें वायरल

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 01 Jan 2018 03:40 PM IST
सोनम कपूर के लिए नया साल कुछ खास रहा क्योंकि इस दिन को सेलिब्रेट करने के लिए उनके साथ उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड आनंद आहूजा भी मौजूद थे। दोनों ने पेरिस में न्यू ईयर सेलिब्रेट किया। इस सेलिब्रेशन में दोनों के अलावा रिया कपूर और कुछ खास फ्रेंड्स भी मौजूद थे।

 
sonam kapoor anand ahuja new year in paris

