सोनाली बेंद्रे के बाल्ड होने पर सेलिब्रिटीज ने साहस की सराहना की, बोले- 'आप बहादुुर प्रिसेंस हैं'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 06 Aug 2018 09:46 AM IST
सोनाली बेंद्रे
1 of 7
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस सोनाली बेंद्रे इन दिनों न्यूयॉर्क में कैंसर का इलाज करवा रही हैं। कुछ दिन पहले सोनाली ने छोटे बालों के साथ एक फोटो शेयर की थी, वहीं अब कैंसर के चलते सोनाली बाल्ड हो गई हैं। इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की गई तस्वीर में सोनाली के साथ सुजैन खान और गायत्री ओबेरॉय हैं। इस तस्वीर में सोनाली अपने दोस्तों के साथ बेहद खुश नजर आ रही हैं। सोनाली ने कैंसर के इलाज के दौरान अपने बदलते लुक की जानकारी भी फैंस को दी है। इस तस्वीर में सोनाली का साहस साफ नजर आ रहा है। ऐसे में बॉलीवुड के कई सेलिब्रिटीज ने सोनाली को सलाम किया है।

This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

sonali bendre twinkle khanna alia bhatt

सोनाली बेंद्रे
ट्विंकल खन्ना
रवीना टंडन
सोफी चौधरी
आलिया भट्ट
फराह खान
सुजैन खान

