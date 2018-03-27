बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab9e4654f1c1b8f778b7ae1","slug":"some-top-bollywood-actresses-who-started-out-as-kingfisher-calendar-girls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917\u092b\u093f\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0949\u0921\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u0947\u091c, \u0935\u093f\u091c\u092f \u092e\u093e\u0932\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कभी किंगफिशर की मॉडल्स थीं बॉलीवुड की ये टॉप एक्ट्रेसेज, विजय माल्या के इशारों पर होता था सारा काम
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 27 Mar 2018 12:55 PM IST
भारतीय बैंकों का करीब 9000 करोड़ रुपए हजम कर लंदन भाग चुके विजय माल्या एक बार फिर सुर्खियों में है। खबर है कि माल्या तीसरी शादी करने जा रहे हैं। उनकी सीक्रेट- लग्जीरियस लाइफ में किंगफिशर कैलेंडर का भी अहम रोल रहा है। 2003 में शुरू हुआ यह कैलेंडर देश की सबसे बेहतरीन मॉडल्स को चुनता है। आज न जाने कितनी बॉलीवुड की टॉप एक्ट्रेसेज पहले किंगफिशर कैलेंडर गर्ल्स रह चुकीं हैं। एक नजर डालते हैं ऐसी ही कुछ टॉप मॉडल-एक्ट्रेसेज पर...
