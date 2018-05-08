बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शादी के 14 साल बाद पिता बना बॉलीवुड का यह एक्टर, गोलमाल सीरीज में निभा चुका है अहम रोल
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 08 May 2018 03:11 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्टर श्रेयस तलपड़े की जिंदगी में बेहद खास खुशखबरी आई है। श्रेयस और उनकी पत्नी दीप्ति शादी के करीब 14 साल बाद माता-पिता बन गए हैं। सरोगेसी के जरिए यह दोनों 4 मई को एक बेटी के माता-पिता बनने हैं। इस बात की जानकारी खुद श्रेयस तलपड़े ने दी है। पिता बनने पर उन्होंने अपनी खुशी जाहिर की है।
