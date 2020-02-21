शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
शिल्पा शेट्टी से लेकर शाहरुख-आमिर तक सरोगेसी से बने पेरेंट्स, इन दो सितारों केे हुए जुड़वा बच्चे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, Updated Fri, 21 Feb 2020 01:24 PM IST
shah rukh khan, shilpa shetty, aamir khan
shah rukh khan, shilpa shetty, aamir khan - फोटो : social media
अभिनेत्री शिल्पा शेट्टी दोबारा मां बन गई हैं। शिल्पा सरोगेसी के जरिए मां बनी हैं। उन्होंने अपनी बेटी का नाम समीशा रखा है, जिसका जन्म 15 फरवरी 2020 को हुआ। शिल्पा ने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक तस्वीर शेयर की है जिसमें वो बेटी का हाथ पकड़े नजर आई हैं। पिछले कुछ सालों से सरोगेसी का चलन बढ़ा है। बॉलीवुड में ऐसे कई सितारे हैं जो सरोगेसी के जरिए पेरेंट्स बने हैं।

|| Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah || Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel, 🧿𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐲 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚🧿 Born: February 15, 2020 Junior SSK in the house😇 ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ~ Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings🙏🏻❤ ~ Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra . . . . . . . . . #SamishaShettyKundra🧿 #gratitude #blessed #MahaShivratri #daughter #family #love

shilpa shetty shah rukh khan aamir khan
 
