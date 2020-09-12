अमिताभ बच्चन पर शेखर सुमन का तंज, बोले-सुशांत के फैंस की दहाड़ दुनिया में सबसे तेज

{"_id":"5f5c1c9e8111361d833f7c3a","slug":"shekhar-suman-to-amitabh-bachchan-says-roar-of-all-sushant-singh-rajput-fans-for-justice-the-loudest-sound-ever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u0916\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0902\u091c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शेखर सुमन, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और अमिताभ बच्चन
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f5c1c9e8111361d833f7c3a","slug":"shekhar-suman-to-amitabh-bachchan-says-roar-of-all-sushant-singh-rajput-fans-for-justice-the-loudest-sound-ever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u0916\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0902\u091c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
अमिताभ बच्चन
- फोटो : instagram/amitabhbachchan
{"_id":"5f5c1c9e8111361d833f7c3a","slug":"shekhar-suman-to-amitabh-bachchan-says-roar-of-all-sushant-singh-rajput-fans-for-justice-the-loudest-sound-ever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u0916\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0902\u091c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
- फोटो : PTI
{"_id":"5f5c1c9e8111361d833f7c3a","slug":"shekhar-suman-to-amitabh-bachchan-says-roar-of-all-sushant-singh-rajput-fans-for-justice-the-loudest-sound-ever","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u0916\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0902\u091c, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती और शौविक चक्रवर्ती
- फोटो : Amar Ujala