रिलीज से पहले इरफान खान की फिल्म देख तीनों खान हुए 'ब्लैकमेल', कह डाली ऐसी बात...

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 03:35 PM IST
बॉलीवुड एक्टर इरफान खान इन दिनों लंदन में गंभीर बीमारी न्यूरोएंडोक्राइन ट्यूमर का इलाज करवा रहे हैं। इस बीच उनकी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'ब्लैकमेल' की चर्चा जोरों पर हैं। महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन के बाद अब बॉलीवुड के तीनों खानों ने उनकी फिल्म की तारीफ की है। 
