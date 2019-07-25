40 करोड़ रुपये फीस लेने पर पहली बार आया शाहिद कपूर का बयान, बोले- 'पहले जितना ही बैंक बैलेंस है'

{"_id":"5d3946448ebc3e6ce864227f","slug":"shahid-kapoor-talk-about-hiking-his-fee-to-rs-40-crore-after-hit-kabir-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kabir singh
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d3946448ebc3e6ce864227f","slug":"shahid-kapoor-talk-about-hiking-his-fee-to-rs-40-crore-after-hit-kabir-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kabir Singh
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5d3946448ebc3e6ce864227f","slug":"shahid-kapoor-talk-about-hiking-his-fee-to-rs-40-crore-after-hit-kabir-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kabir Singh
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5d3946448ebc3e6ce864227f","slug":"shahid-kapoor-talk-about-hiking-his-fee-to-rs-40-crore-after-hit-kabir-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kabir Singh
- फोटो : twitter
{"_id":"5d3946448ebc3e6ce864227f","slug":"shahid-kapoor-talk-about-hiking-his-fee-to-rs-40-crore-after-hit-kabir-singh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"40 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0924\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092c\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0939\u0948'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kabir singh
- फोटो : social media