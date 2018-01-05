बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a4f5de14f1c1b35198b4f09","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-was-not-the-first-choice-for-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u0940\u0930\u094b' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
'जीरो' के लिए शाहरुख खान नहीं थे पहली पसंद, ये एक्ट्रेस देने वाली थी कड़ी टक्कर लेकिन...
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 05 Jan 2018 04:52 PM IST
शाहरुख खान की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'जीरो' का टीजर हाल ही में रिलीज किया गया। फिल्म के इस टीजर में शाहरुख एक बौने के किरदार में नजर आए। इस फिल्म के टीजर को दर्शकों से काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स मिला है लेकिन आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख पहली च्वाइस नहीं थे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a4f5de14f1c1b35198b4f09","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-was-not-the-first-choice-for-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u0940\u0930\u094b' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4f5de14f1c1b35198b4f09","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-was-not-the-first-choice-for-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u0940\u0930\u094b' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4f5de14f1c1b35198b4f09","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-was-not-the-first-choice-for-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u0940\u0930\u094b' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4f5de14f1c1b35198b4f09","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-was-not-the-first-choice-for-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u0940\u0930\u094b' \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926, \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.