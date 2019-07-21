शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   shah rukh khan house mannat photos gauri khan decorate this

शाहरुख खान का घर 'मन्नत' अंदर से बिल्कुल 'जन्नत', पहली बार देखें आलीशान बंगले की तस्वीरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 02:53 PM IST
shah rukh khan
1 of 6
shah rukh khan - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड के किंग खान इन दिनों फिल्मों से दूर अपने परिवार के साथ समय बिता रहे हैं । दो दशक से दर्शकों को एंटरटेन कर रहे शाहरुख खान को अभी भी काम की कमी नहीं है लेकिन वो कुछ पल सुकून से अपने घर पर रह रहे हैं । शाहरुख खान के घर का नाम 'मन्नत' है । इस घर को शाहरुख की पत्नी गौरी खान ने सजाया है । गौरी एक इंटीरियर डिजाइनर हैं ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shah rukh khan shah rukh khan birthday shah rukh khan house mannat shah rukh khan films gauri khan शाहरुख खान शाहरुख खान बर्थडे मन्नत
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

मां और पति के साथ सिगरेट का कश लगाते ही ट्रोल हुईं प्रियंका, यूजर बोले- 'तुम्हें तो अस्थमा है न'

21 जुलाई 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Nick and Madhu Chopra
Bollywood

सिगेरट पीते हुए प्रियंका चोपड़ा की तस्वीरें वायरल, दामाद के साथ मां भी ले रहीं सिगार का कश

21 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
alia, taapsee, deepika, malaika
Bollywood

70 की उम्र में ऐसी दिखेंगी बॉलीवुड की ये 7 एक्ट्रेस, आलिया तो लग रहीं सबसे क्यूट

21 जुलाई 2019

arjun rampal
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड गैब्रिएला को नवजात बेटे के साथ अस्पताल से घर ले गए अर्जुन, मीडिया के सामने ऐसे दिए पोज

21 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Rahul Roy
Bollywood

गुमनामी की जिंदगी जी रहे इस एक्टर को मिला बड़ा ऑफर, 29 साल पहले 'आशिकी' से रातोंरात हो गया था हिट

21 जुलाई 2019

हिमा दास, अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

हिमा दास ने जीता 5वां गोल्ड मेडल, अमिताभ बच्चन बोले- 'आपने भारत का नाम स्वर्ण अक्षरों में लिख दिया'

21 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका के बर्थडे सेलिब्रेशन की Inside तस्वीरें, कैसे कर रहीं पति निक, मां मधु और परिणीति संग मस्ती

21 जुलाई 2019

आनंद बख्शी
Bollywood

आनंद बख्शी के सहारे सुपरस्टार बने राजेश खन्ना, सेना की नौकरी छोड़ थामी कलम और बन गए गीतकार

21 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
विज्ञापन
juhi chawla
Bollywood

शाहरुख-सनी देओल संग कई सुपरहिट फिल्में कर चुकी ये एक्ट्रेस, इस वजह से कर रहीं खेती

21 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित और शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

शाहरुख की बड़ी फैन थीं शीला दीक्षित, उनकी ये फिल्म देख डाली इतनी बार, दुखी हो गए थे घरवाले

21 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
deepika padukone
Bollywood

100 करोड़ी फिल्म देने वाले डायरेक्टर से मिलीं थीं दीपिका, फैंस ने दी सलाह- #NotMyDeepika

21 जुलाई 2019

आनंद बख्शी
Bollywood

'करवटें बदलते रहे सारी रात..' से लेकर 'तुझे देखा तो ये जाना' तक, सुनें आनंद बख्शी के 5 बेहतरीन गाने

21 जुलाई 2019

lalit bisht
Bollywood

'गंदी बात 3' का इंटिमेट सीन लीक होने पर भड़का ये एक्टर, कहा- 'ये असल जिंदगी का वीडियो नहीं है'

21 जुलाई 2019

सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

तैमूर को क्यूटनेस में मात देते हैं नोआ, मां सनी लियोनी के साथ निकले घूमने तो लूट ली सारी लाइमलाइट

21 जुलाई 2019

kapil sharma
Bollywood

TRP की लिस्ट से बाहर हो चुके कॉमेडी शो के हीरो कपिल शर्मा ने बदला लुक, फैंस ने दिए ये रिएक्शन

21 जुलाई 2019

roger federer, arbaaz khan
Bollywood

इस मशहूर खिलाड़ी की कार्बन कॉपी लगते हैं अरबाज खान, मीम्स बनने पर दिया ये रिएक्शन

21 जुलाई 2019

pooja batra
Bollywood

अलग धर्म की पूजा बत्रा को नवाब शाह ने कब और कैसे किया था प्रपोज? खुद खोले लव लाइफ के राज

21 जुलाई 2019

Gracy Singh
Bollywood

पहली ही फिल्म से स्टार बन गई थी आमिर खान की ये एक्ट्रेस, अब बिता रही है संन्यासी की जिंदगी

21 जुलाई 2019

Malaika Arora
Bollywood

डांस शो की जज बनते ही मलाइका का बड़ा खुलासा, इस गाने की शूटिंग के दौरान शरीर से निकला था खून

21 जुलाई 2019

bollywood top news
Bollywood

Tik Tok वीडियो पर एजाज को जेल और दो टीवी एक्टर्स की मौत समेत समेत ये हैं इस हफ्ते की बड़ी खबरें

21 जुलाई 2019

अमर सिंह चमकीला
Bollywood

31 साल पहले इस सिंगर को गोलियों से भून डाला था, 365 दिन में इतने स्टेज शोज का बनाया था रिकॉर्ड

21 जुलाई 2019

Sheila Dikshit, Akshay Kumar
Bollywood

शीला दीक्षित के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक और बाढ़ पीड़ितों के लिए अक्षय की अपील सहित 5 बड़ी खबरें

21 जुलाई 2019

shah rukh khan
shah rukh khan - फोटो : social media
gauri khan
gauri khan - फोटो : social media
mannat
mannat - फोटो : social media
mannat
mannat - फोटो : social media
mannat
mannat - फोटो : social media
mannat
mannat - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

यूपी की जेल होगी पूरी तरह सुरक्षित, देखिए अमर उजाला से बातचीत में क्या बोले डीजी जेल आनंद कुमार

पिछले कई दिनों से यूपी से क्राइम की एक के बाद एक खबरें सामने आ रही हैं। कई जेलों के अंदर अपराधियों की पार्टी करने की तस्वीरें भी सामने आईं। प्रदेश की लॉ एंड ऑर्डर की स्थिति को लेकर अमर उजाला ने खास बातचीत की डीजी जेल आनंद कुमार से।

21 जुलाई 2019

लखनऊ 1:29

सात साल के बच्चे के लिए डॉक्टर्स बने मसीहा, इलाज के लिए जमा किए 11 लाख रुपये

21 जुलाई 2019

हिमा दास 3:08

गोल्डन गर्ल हिमा दास का गजब का प्रदर्शन, एक महीने में पांच गोल्ड मेडल जीते

21 जुलाई 2019

बिजली बिल 2:03

बिजली विभाग का गड़बड़झाला, दो किलोवाट बिजली के लिए शख्स को भेजा 1 अरब 28 करोड़ का बिल

21 जुलाई 2019

हत्या 1:39

गाजियाबाद में पुलिस चौकी के पास भाजपा नेता की हत्या, गाड़ी छोड़कर भागे हमलावर

21 जुलाई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited