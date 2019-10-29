शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Shah Rukh Khan Gets Trolled and Akshay kumar donate 1 Crore entertainment news

शाहरुख खान के ट्रोल से अक्षय कुमार के दान तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 29 Oct 2019 07:08 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बीते दिन देशभर में दिवाली का त्योहार मनाया गया। बीते कई दिनों से सेलेब्स की दिवाली पार्टी की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर छाई हुई हैं। इस खास मौके पर प्रियंका चोपड़ा, अक्षय कुमार से लेकर शाहरुख खान ने फैंस को खास अंदाज में दिवाली विश किया। लेकिन शाहरुख खान दिवाली की शुभकामनाएं देते ही ट्रोल हो गए।

तिलक लगाने पर शाहरुख को किया जाने लगा ट्रोल, शबाना आजमी ने ट्रोल्स को ऐसे सिखाया सबक
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल) अपने शहर में मुफ्त काउंसलिंग के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
shah rukh khan akshay kumar shilpa shetty raj kundra mukesh ambani neha kakkar diwali 2019 entertainment news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Indian Idol
Bollywood

Indian Idol: कंटस्टेंट की कहानी सुनकर इमोशनल हुईं नेहा कक्कड़, दिवाली मनाने के लिए दिए एक लाख रुपये

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Ambani Family
Bollywood

बच्चन फैमिली की दिवाली पार्टी में छाया अंबानी परिवार, गर्लफ्रेंड को लेकर पहुंचे अनंत अंबानी

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty
Bollywood

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, ED ने भेजा नोटिस

29 अक्टूबर 2019

अक्षय कुमार
Bollywood

बिहार बाढ़ पीड़ितों की मदद को आगे आए अक्षय, 25 परिवारों को बांटेंगे एक करोड़

29 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Bollywood
Bollywood

Unseen Photos: शाहरुख, करीना से लेकर मलाइका और जान्ह्वी सहित दिवाली पर ऐसे की स्टार्स ने मस्ती

29 अक्टूबर 2019

Reema Sen
Bollywood

अश्लील फोटोशूट की वजह से विवादों में फंस गई थी ये एक्ट्रेस, बाद में बिजनेसमैन से शादी कर छोड़ दी इंडस्ट्री

29 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Aditi Rao Hydari
Bollywood

फिल्मों में काम के बदले कास्टिंग काउच की शिकार हुई थीं अदिति राव हैदरी, रो-रोकर हुआ था बुरा हाल

28 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपिका, संजय लीला भंसाली
Bollywood

दीपिका की महाभारत के लिए भंसाली ने रचा चक्रव्यूह, दिवाली 2021 के लिए बैजू बावरा को मैदान में उतारा

28 अक्टूबर 2019

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
Safalta Class

अमर उजाला की सफलता क्लास से करें सरकारी नौकरियों की तैयारी, युवाओं के लिए सुनहरा अवसर
विज्ञापन
sheetal khandal, siddharth shukla
Television

BB 13: बालिका वधू की अभिनेत्री ने सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की खोली थी 'पोल', अब बदल गए हैं बोल

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: कई झटके लगने तय, ये कंटेस्टेंट बाहर, सिद्धार्थ-रश्मि की फराह की कोर्ट में पेशी

28 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा और घर बैठें पाएं प्रसाद : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
तिलक लगाने पर ट्रोल हुए शाहरुख खान
Bollywood

तिलक लगाने पर शाहरुख को किया जाने लगा ट्रोल, शबाना आजमी ने ट्रोल्स को ऐसे सिखाया सबक

28 अक्टूबर 2019

नुसरत जहां पति संग
Bollywood

दिवाली की शाम दुल्हन की तरह सजीं नुसरत जहां, लाल साड़ी में लग रही थीं चांद का टुकड़ा

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Sonam Kapoor,Katrina Kaif, anil kapoor
Bollywood

सोनम कपूर की दिवाली पार्टी में उमड़ा बॉलीवुड, करीना-सैफ और अदिति राव समेत पहुंचे ये सितारे

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Parineeti Chopra
Bollywood

'साइना नेहवाल' बनने के लिए परिणीति ने पहले बैडमिंटन कोर्ट में बहाया पसीना, अब करेंगी ये काम

28 अक्टूबर 2019

aishwarya rai, abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

अब अभिषेक संग यहां जाएंगी ऐश्वर्या, बर्थडे पार्टी की तैयारियों का EXCLUSIVE खुलासा

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Sonam Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mukesh Ambani diwali party
Bollywood

PHOTO: सोनम, अमिताभ से लेकर अंबानी परिवार तक, बॉलीवुड सितारों की ऐसी रही दिवाली

28 अक्टूबर 2019

इन फिल्मों में कैमियो कर चुके हैं सलमान खान
Bollywood

रणबीर-कटरीना से लेकर शाहरुख-दीपिका तक, इन सेलेब्स की फिल्मों में कैमियो कर चुके हैं सलमान

28 अक्टूबर 2019

sadashiv
Bollywood

दर्शकों में खौफ पैदा करने वाले इस विलेन की ऐसे हुई थी मौत, हीरो भी इनके आगे पड़ जाते थे फीके

28 अक्टूबर 2019

aditi rao hydari
Bollywood

शाही खानदान से ताल्लुक रखती हैं अदिति राव हैदरी, शादी के 3 साल बाद ही हो गया था तलाक

28 अक्टूबर 2019

aamna sharif
Television

दूसरे धर्म में शादी करने के बाद इस अभिनेत्री ने छोड़ दी थी इंडस्ट्री, पांच साल बाद फिर की वापसी

28 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड फिल्मों में गलतियां
Bollywood

इन फिल्मों में हुई हैं छोटी-छोटी गलतियां, अमर अकबर एंथोनी ने तो साइंस ही बदल दिया

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Saand Ki Aankh, Housefull 4 Collection
Bollywood

माउथ पब्लिसिटी का सांड की आंख को फायदा, हाउसफुल के कलेक्शन में शनिवार-रविवार को गिरावट

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty
Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty - फोटो : Social Media
akshay kumar
akshay kumar - फोटो : social media
Ambani Family
Ambani Family - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
Indian Idol
Indian Idol - फोटो : Sony TV
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

सूरत के स्वामीनारायण मंदिर में 3500 तरह का श्रद्धालुओं ने लगाया भोग

गुजराती नव वर्ष और गोवर्धन पूजा के मौके पर सोमवार को सूरत के स्वामीनारायण मंदिर में श्रद्धालुओं ने भगवान को 3500 तरह के भोग लगाए।

28 अक्टूबर 2019

CONCEPT 4:08

जो चाय है आज हर घर की खास, गलती से हुआ था उसका आविष्कार

28 अक्टूबर 2019

बगदादी 2:19

बगदादी रिसर्च स्कॉलर और स्टार फुटबॉलर से कैसे बना आतंकी संगठन का सरगना

28 अक्टूबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:25

यूरोपीय डेलिगेशन से मिले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी

28 अक्टूबर 2019

बगदादी 1:57

खूंखार बगदादी का कायर की तरह अंत, देखिए कैसे हुआ ऑपरेशन

28 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited