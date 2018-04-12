बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाकिस्तानी बैकग्राउंड पर बनी इस फिल्म में काम कर पछता रही हैं 'भोली पंजाबन', खुद किया खुलासा
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 11:51 AM IST
बॉलीवुड की 'भोली पंजाबन' यानी ऋचा चड्ढा की फिल्म 'दास देव' इन दिनों चर्चा में है। फिल्म में वह पारो के रोल में हैं। इस बीच ऋचा ने अपनी फिल्मी करियर को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा किया है। साथ ही उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि वह कौन सी फिल्म थी जिसको करने के बाद उन्हें काफी पछतावा हुआ था।
