शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   sara ali khan amrita singh and ibrahim khan talk about their personal life

सैफ की दूसरी शादी के बारे में सुनते ही क्या बोली थीं अमृता, पहली बार बेटी सारा ने किया खुलासा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 09:51 AM IST
saif ali khan, kareena kapoor
1 of 6
saif ali khan, kareena kapoor - फोटो : social media
सारा अली खान ने अपनी अदाकारी से लोगों का दिल जीत लिया । 'केदारनाथ' और 'सिंबा' के बाद अब उनके पास फिल्मों की लंबी लाइन है । सारा की आने वाली फिल्म 'लव आज कल 2' है । इसके अलावा वो वरुण धवन के साथ फिल्म 'कुली नंबर 1' के रीमेक की शूटिंग कर रही है । हाल ही में सारा और उनके भाई इब्राहिम ने एक मैगजीन के लिए फोटोशूट करवाया है । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस नवरात्रि, महा अष्टमी पर अर्पित करें मां वैष्णो देवी को भेंट व प्रसाद, जीवन की सारी समस्याएं होंगी दूर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन
sara ali khan ibrahim khan amrita singh
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Shefali Bagga Bigg Boss 13
Bollywood

BB 13ः आरती की निजी जिंदगी के बारे में बोलने पर शेफाली बग्गा ट्रोल, यूजर बोले- 'इस सीजन की डायन'

3 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉयफ्रेंड डे 2019
Bollywood

Boyfriend Day 2019: कभी फिल्मों की हीरोइन तो कभी किसी और की गर्लफ्रेंड पर दिल हार बैठे ये पांच स्टार्स

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
bollywood actress
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या से प्रियंका चोपड़ा तक, इन एक्ट्रेस ने बॉयफ्रेंड को बनाया पति, अनुष्का की मोहब्बत 'विराट'

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: हॉस्पिटल टास्क में टूट गईं सारी हदें, सिद्धार्थ-रश्मि और आरती को किया खतरनाक टॉर्चर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: एक माह में कटेगा छह कंटेस्टेंट का पत्ता, ये तीन सेलेब करेंगे वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री!

3 अक्टूबर 2019

ali fazal
Bollywood

इंटरव्यू में बोले अली फजल, 'एक-एक सीढ़ी चढ़कर इस मुकाम पर पहुंचा हूं'

3 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ranveer singh, deepika padukone
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह की इस बात पर भड़कीं दीपिका पादुकोण, कहा- 'तुम्हें आज रात खाना नहीं मिलेगा'

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Aarti Singh and Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आरती के रोते ही भड़क उठे सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला, टास्क के बाद खूब सुनाई खरी-खोटी

3 अक्टूबर 2019

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
Invertis university

फैशन इंडस्ट्री दे रही है खास मौके, इन्वर्टिस संग करें खुद को तैयार
विज्ञापन
Paras Chhabra and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Television

बिग बॉस 13: Kiss के लिए शहनाज के पीछे पड़े दो कंटेस्टेंट, सिंगर ने रखी ये शर्त

3 अक्टूबर 2019

boyfriend day
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की अधूरी प्रेम कहानियां: वो बॉयफ्रेंड जिन्होंने अभिनेत्रियों से मोहब्बत तो की, लेकिन...

3 अक्टूबर 2019

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
Astrology Services

नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा
KBC
Television

KBC11: आसान से सवाल पर अटक गए इंदौर के कमिश्नर, जवाब के लिए लेनी पड़ी हेल्पलाइन

3 अक्टूबर 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

14 फिल्में फ्लॉप होने पर अक्षय कुमार को लगा था ऐसा, बोले- उस वक्त मैं...

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Housefull 4
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले ही मुसीबत में फंसी हाउसफुल 4, लगा ये बेहद गंभीर आरोप

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

फ्लॉप फिल्मों पर अक्षय कुमार का बयान और हाउसफुल 4 पर आरोप सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

3 अक्टूबर 2019

Palak Tiwari
Bollywood

श्वेता तिवारी की बेटी के नए फोटोशूट ने सोशल मीडिया पर लगाई आग, तस्वीरें देख आप भी करेंगे तारीफ

3 अक्टूबर 2019

the sky is pink
Bollywood

इसलिए बॉलीवुड में बन रही हैं बायोपिक्स, अभी भी लाइन में हैं ये नौ सच्ची घटना पर आधारित फिल्में

2 अक्टूबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन
Bollywood

अमिताभ ने 'बच्चन' और अपने धर्म को लेकर किया खुलासा, बताया क्यों बदल लिया उपनाम

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Kalki Koechlin and Guy Hershberg
Bollywood

कल्कि केकला के बच्चे का पिता होगा ये इजराइली शख्स,जानें गाय हर्शबर्ग के बारे में

2 अक्टूबर 2019

chiranjeevi
Reviews

Movie Review: अमिताभ और चिरंजीवी का एक्शन देखना है तो जरूर देखें 'सई रा नरसिम्हा रेड्डी'

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Aarti Singh and Rashami Desai
Television

रश्मि-आरती को हराने के लिए हद से गुजर जाएंगी ये दो कंटेस्टेंट, गोविंदा की भांजी को देखकर आएगा तरस

2 अक्टूबर 2019

War
Reviews

War Movie Review: एक्शन में हिट है ऋतिक-टाइगर की वॉर, क्यों देखें? रिव्यू पढ़कर फैसला लें

2 अक्टूबर 2019

War
Reviews

War Movie Social Review: ऋतिक और टाइगर का एक्शन देख पागल हुए फैंस, दिशा ने भी दिया रिएक्शन

2 अक्टूबर 2019

saif ali khan, kareena kapoor
saif ali khan, kareena kapoor - फोटो : social media
sara ali khan
sara ali khan - फोटो : social media
sara ali khan
sara ali khan - फोटो : social media
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan
Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan - फोटो : instagram
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh
Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh - फोटो : instagram
saif ali khan, amrita singh, soha ali khan
saif ali khan, amrita singh, soha ali khan - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

डूबने से बाल बाल बचे पूर्व मंत्री रामकृपाल यादव, बाढ़ग्रस्त इलाकों का करने गए थे दौरा

बिहार में बाढ़ से लोगों का हाल बेहाल है। पूर्व केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री और भाजपा सांसद रामकृपाल यादव बुधवार को इस बाढ़ में डूबने से बाल-बाल बचे। देखिए पूरी खबर

3 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:39

फिल्मकार नंदिता दास को पेंटिंग से है खास लगाव, साझा की पुरानी यादें

2 अक्टूबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 6:13

फिल्म ‘वॉर’ पर पब्लिक रिव्यू, फिल्म को मिल रहा पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स

2 अक्टूबर 2019

माहात्मा गांधी 1:18

महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती पर दुबई की प्रतिष्ठित इमारत बुर्ज खलीफा ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

2 अक्टूबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी 3:13

गांधी जयंती पर साबरमती आश्रम पहुंचे मोदी, कहा- गांधी आज हैं और कल भी होंगे

2 अक्टूबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited